Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire

Hundreds of pupils tore round Comrie Croft in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships.

Morrison’s Academy hosted the event on Thursday with Scottish Cycling.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there as 380 young people from 84 secondary schools competed.

Teams travelled from across Scotland for the event.

And they were spurred on by former Morrison’s pupil, Olympic and world champion rider Charlie Aldridge.

The Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships, in their second year, are for both established racers and novice riders.

‘Talent phenomenal’

Andrew McGarva, Morrison’s Academy rector, said: “The talent on display at Comrie Croft was phenomenal.

“After cheering on Morrisonian Charlie Aldridge at the Olympics this summer we were delighted to welcome him to our event where he cheered on and inspired all of the young competitors.”

Courier Country schools with teams participating were: Blairgowrie High, Community School of Auchterarder, Inverkeithing High, Stirling High, Dunblane High, Perth High, Perth Academy, Harris Academy, Morrison’s Academy, Forfar Academy, Kinross High, Strathallan School, High School of Dundee, Crieff High, Balwearie High, McLaren High, Grove Academy, Monifieth High, Glenalmond College.

Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2024 in pictures

All images by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.