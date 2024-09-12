Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire

Pupils from 84 schools competed at Comrie Croft.

Sandy Crighton, from Blairgowrie High School, in action at Comrie Croft. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Hundreds of pupils tore round Comrie Croft in the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships.

Morrison’s Academy hosted the event on Thursday with Scottish Cycling.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there as 380 young people from 84 secondary schools competed.

Teams travelled from across Scotland for the event.

And they were spurred on by former Morrison’s pupil, Olympic and world champion rider Charlie Aldridge.

The Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships, in their second year, are for both established racers and novice riders.

‘Talent phenomenal’

Andrew McGarva, Morrison’s Academy rector, said: “The talent on display at Comrie Croft was phenomenal.

“After cheering on Morrisonian Charlie Aldridge at the Olympics this summer we were delighted to welcome him to our event where he cheered on and inspired all of the young competitors.”

Courier Country schools with teams participating were: Blairgowrie High, Community School of Auchterarder, Inverkeithing High, Stirling High, Dunblane High, Perth High, Perth Academy, Harris Academy, Morrison’s Academy, Forfar Academy, Kinross High, Strathallan School, High School of Dundee, Crieff High, Balwearie High, McLaren High, Grove Academy, Monifieth High, Glenalmond College.

Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships 2024 in pictures

All images by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Grit and determination.
Competition is fierce.
Action in the S3 and S4 races.
There were girls, boys and mixed races.
Leonardo from West Calder School.
Fergus from Moffat Academy.
Undulating terrain.
A climb before the descent.
At Comrie Croft in the Perthshire coutryside.
Neck and neck.
Aiden from Larbert High School.
Vying for first position.
Taking the lead.
Races went on throughout the day.
Rhuairdh from West Calder High School.
Katy from Douglas Ewart High School.
Thomas from Kemnay Academy.
Robbie from Monifieth High School.
A look of determination.
Negotiating the terrain.
Putting in a peak performance.
Riders are cheered on.
Jamie from Morrison’s Academy.
Ailsa from Caldervale High School.
Taking a tight bend.
Spectating in the September sunshine.
Another lap.
Olympic and world champion rider Charlie Aldridge with Morrison’s Academy rector Andrew McGarva.

