Tablets for all Fife school pupils: key questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Tablets for all Fife school pupils: key questions answered

When, why and will one-to-one digital provision be delivered in Fife schools?

Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Tablets could soon be provided for all Fife school pupils from P6 to S6.

Fife Council plans to issue more than 35,000 digital devices to schoolchildren and their teachers.

The investment aims to ensure digital inclusion and improve teaching and learning for every child.

But parents, pupils and people Fife-wide will want to know more about the ambitious one-to-one digital provision.

Here we answer the key questions.

What kind of devices will be issued?

It’s yet to be decided what type of devices will be used. Pupils at St Columba’s and Woodmill high schools, in Dunfermline, were given Chromebooks two years as a pilot. However, Fife Council has been impressed by the iPads used by pupils in the Scottish Borders so these are a more likely option.

When will pupils get devices?

All going to plan, devices will be handed out during the 2025/26 academic year. So distribution will begin in August 2025 and be complete by June 2026. Teachers are to get theirs from May 2025.

St Columba’s High School pupil Eve Kelman, 15, was also among those given a look at the iPads favoured by Fife Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Will pupils be able to take devices home?

Yes, devices can be taken home in school bags and are expected to replace jotters and workbooks that pupils have for each subject. This means pupils can use them for homework and to revise for exams or tests.

What programmes will be on them?

Each pupil already has a Glow account which gives them access to programmes such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Teams. These will be quickly and readily accessible from their device, meaning time is not wasted logging onto different devices.

How will having their own device benefit pupils?

The provision will ensure every child has the same access to a digital device, and is expected to boost attainment. It will enable every child to acquire the digital skills regarded as critical today and in the future. The benefits are many but include all subjects and material being quickly accessible in one place. Communication between teachers and pupils will be enhanced and pupils will be able to access learning materials from home.

Fife Council leader David Ross sees one-to-one digital provision as a necessity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

What about pupils with additional support needs?

Having their own tablet will be particularly beneficial for some pupils with additional support needs, such as those with dyslexia or for whom English is an additional language. P6 to S6 pupils at special schools will be issued with devices along with peers at primary and secondary schools.

How much will this cost?

A definite cost is yet to be established, however an initial estimate of £12-16 million has been given. It’s anticipated devices will need to be replaced after four to five years, and new devices will have to be issued each year to pupils moving into P6.

Will it definitely happen?

It’s not 100% but there is a strong political will to ensure one-to-one digital provision in Fife’s schools. The SNP’s 2021 election manifesto promise of digital devices for every schoolchild has since been downgraded to means-tested provision. Fife Council has yet to find the money to press on regardless but there is cross-party support for doing so. Council leader David Ross sees devices for every pupil as a “necessity”.

Do other local authorities provide devices for all pupils?

Digital devices for every pupil are already provided in a handful of local authority areas, including the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh, Stirling and Aberdeen. Some individual schools outside these areas also provide devices for all.

More from Schools

Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tablets for every Fife schoolchild from P6 upwards could be issued next year
2
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
3
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among five over or near capacity
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian's, Kippen and Callander primary schools are…
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St John's Academy primary is one…
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High, Hayshead, Murroes, Seaview and Liff primaries…
Woodmill High School pupils Hannah McRitchie, 16, and George Foxlow, 17, try out the iPads which could be distributed. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Is your Fife school full? Viewforth High and Capshard Primary among 10 over capacity
A student taking a picture of exam results printed on a wall
Exams timetable 2025: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Whitehills Primary Gaelic classroom. Teacher using games to educate children.
Inside the Forfar classroom where children learn entirely in Gaelic

Conversation