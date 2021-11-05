Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

DUNDEE REP: Two films made from the best of worst times

By Brian Donaldson
November 5 2021, 9.56am
Every Map Has A Scale is free to watch on the Dundee Rep site.
Every Map Has A Scale is free to watch on the Dundee Rep site.

In these often fraught times we’re living through, building connections with individuals and communities is not only desirable but can prove to be a lifesaver.

When you watch Every Map Has A Scale (Chapter 2) and Sinder, two new films conceived by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre’s associate directors Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore, the c-word comes through loud and clear.

“Community has always been a huge part of how we live as humans and can be found in almost all aspects of our lives,” insists Jess.

The voices of Dundee women

“We are (mostly) social beings and we need each other in all sorts of ways. The pandemic separated us physically and I think that reminded us of why we are so important to each other and why community is so integral to our health and wellbeing.”

A scene from Dundee Rep’s Sinder.

Sinder (a Scots verb effectively meaning ‘to be separated’) is a document of the past 18 months through the eyes, voices and stories of more than 30 women across Dundee.

These include the Rep’s Emily Winter, Irene Macdougall and Ann Louise Ross.

All of the subjects have diverse experiences which sum up two calendar years when no one truly had a handle on what anyone was meant to be doing, with advice coming from all sides and mixed messages the order of the day.

Art is about being human

“I felt scared and overwhelmed a lot of the time,” admits Jess who had moved through to Dundee from Glasgow (Tashi made the exact same journey) just prior to the first lockdown.

“This said, I also felt very clear about what mattered to me most and why the work that we do – engage creatively with our communities and share stories about the things that affect us – felt so very important and urgent to the times we are living in.

“Art is the practice of being human. It is communication and reflection and the attempt to share personal and universal truths from our own perspective; to help us understand the world a little more and to process our place within it.

Scottish Dance Theatre’s associate directors Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore.

“I guess that kept me going even in moments where I felt unsure. I just really wanted to work against any feelings of isolation and towards connection through art and creativity.

“Leaning into what I knew really did help me with the things I didn’t and in time helped us all to settle.”

Every Map Has A Scale (Chapter 2) is a more directly dance-based piece with a professional dancer teaming up with a non-professional to create a mini-film (made in various locations from a garden trampoline to the beach) that also strikes at the heart of our need to feel a strong sense of belonging.

A scene from Sinder.

Before the project was underway, the dancers spent time considering who they would like to partner with, whether it was a person they had something in common with, or a complete stranger.

“Many of the dancers are not from Dundee and were really looking to connect with the city and to build a community outwith their existing circles,” recalls Jess.

“They approached their partners to collaborate in all sorts of ways: Jessie put a note through her neighbour Tina’s door; Bonni was introduced to Rose by a mutual friend; Kieran made a new friend in the city and asked him if he’d like to dance together.

“They all came together in ways that made most sense to them.”

A moment in Every Map Has A Scale.

Both films have their light moments but the serious thread going through is that we all need something to latch onto when times are tough.

For Jess Thorpe, who was effectively a stranger in a strange town when Covid hit, it was art, creativity and a passion to have women’s voices heard that helped give her a focus.

“As a piece, Sinder is an attempt to record and hold women’s experiences in a very specific time in our collective experience.

“We wanted to create a herstory, to make sure local women were heard and that the detail was remembered. It was a very healing process for all of us to hear those women’s stories and relate them to our own.”

  • Every Map Has A Scale (Chapter 2) and Sinder are available to view free online via dundeerep.co.uk until Friday, December 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]