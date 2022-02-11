Kill Your Darlings asks big questions about our art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kill Your Darlings asks big questions about our art

By Chris Mugan
February 11 2022, 8.45am
Artist Anthony Schrag wants to get people to think about museum collections and who they are supposed to benefit.
Inviting visitors to vote for their favourite exhibits may sound dangerously like a reality TV contest.

But Perth Museum and Art Gallery hopes its latest show will encourage us to gain greater awareness and care for objects in public ownership.

New exhibition Kill Your Darlings is the brain child of the institution’s current Artist-in-Residence, Anthony Schrag.

Born in Zimbabwe, Schrag first came to Scotland to study at Glasgow School of Art and now lives in Edinburgh.

A Pictish Stone featuring a warrior figure, known as the Tulloch Stone, is part of the collection.

Working with Perth Museum since 2019, he has devised the show to persuade people to think about museum collections and who they are supposed to benefit.

Visitors can vote for their most-loved objects on a running tally displayed throughout the exhibition’s run.

With help from museum staff, Schrag has selected pieces to represent the museum’s vast and varied collection – half a million items ranging from art works through archaeological finds such as bones and coins to scientific and historical artifacts.

‘Old photographs and crazy taxidermy’

Understandably, Schrag refuses to pick his own favourites for fear of influencing the voting process, though is proud of the effort put in to dig deep:

“There are old photographs and books that haven’t seen the light of day for years and crazy taxidermy that I love, which I’m really excited for people to see.

“There is a lot of it you might think ‘What the heck’s that?’, but you realise how interesting these things are, like potato sacks that show the social importance of that industry.”

The key challenge, Schrag explains, is that so much of the collection, although owned by the citizens of Perth and Kinross, is rarely on view or accessible to the general pubic.

Kept safely locked away

“The vast majority is kept very safely behind secure locked, climate-controlled doors,” he says.

“To be very simplistic, it’s almost like saying to a young child: ‘All of these toys are yours, but we will keep them behind a locked cupboard and only bring out the ones that we think you should play with’.”

Kill Your Darlings – the title comes from William Faulkner’s stark advice about writing novels – is the culmination of months of Covid-delayed activity that has seen Schrag work with community groups such as ramblers and students.

He has also embedded himself within the museum, attending meetings and spending time in offices.

The Perth Mummy, Ta-Kr-Hb at Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

He has been examining how the organisation operate, especially in allowing or hindering access to its collections.

This has involved some difficult, though hopefully useful, conversations with museum staff, Schrag admits.

“When things are tense and people are not happy with my questions, uncomfortable as that is for me and Culture Perth Kinross, I feel like the projects are working.

Anthony Schrag dressed as a pig as part of his Cupar Pigheaded Justice project in 2013.

‘Art is about seeing the world differently and to do that, it means we need to look at the things we’d rather not. New knowledge is always risky.”

Such interactivity is part and parcel of a career based around participation and action.

Along the way, Schrag has blown up sculptures, ‘kidnapped’ a group of Glasgow city councilors and in 2018 walked from Scotland to Venice to attend the Italian destination’s art Biennale.

How art can ask difficult questions

He explains: “My practice is rarely about making an object, a piece of art. I’m more interested in how art can ask interesting and difficult questions.

‘Objects are too fixed in time and space, whereas conversations can have nuance. That’s important to me; I think we don’t have enough space to do that in the world, generally.”

Alongside the exhibition, Schrag is running a series of discussions and workshops where participants can dive deeper into some of the issues the artist is aiming to raise.

Towards the end of Kill Your Darlings, one is alarmingly titled Destruction as Creation – The Final Decision, though Schrag is keen to admit he is not aiming to pulverise the object with fewest votes.

“That’s the provocation, but I don’t think we’ll get to the point of actual destruction,” he says.

“The point is to talk about different sorts of value. What item would you save from the fire?” Even if it is a potato sack.

Kill Your Darlings runs at  Perth Museum and Art Gallery from 12 February 12 to  May 8.

