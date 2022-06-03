When the Saints, a play about football, and Perth, and people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

When the Saints, a play about football, and Perth, and people

By David Pollock
June 3 2022, 7.09am
The cast of Oh When the Saints at Perth Theatre.
The cast of Oh When the Saints at Perth Theatre.

“I’m not hugely into football, except my son plays, so I do watch a lot of it,” says Lorna Craig, one of the cast of Perth Theatre’s new play Oh When the Saints, a unique and unexpected collaboration with the city’s football club St Johnstone.

“But I am so into it now we’ve been doing the show, that my husband thinks he’s got a football wife. ‘Aw no, you’re off to the football?’”

It’s a play that unites two of Perth’s most important institutions.

When theatre meets sport

Oh When the Saints has been in the planning between writer Martin McCormick, the theatre’s artistic director Lu Kemp and actor and Saints fan Colin McCredie for some time now, first through community discussion events and visits to the theatre by sportspeople, including players from the club and Perth curler Eve Muirhead.

Greer Montgomery in rehearsals for Oh When the Saints at Perth Theatre.

“I play Wendy Bell,” says actor Greer Montgomery.

“The story centres around a family, and I play the daughter. Tom McGovern is Del, my dad, and Colin McCredie is my Uncle Bobby.

Football and the family

“Wendy is 16 years old, she’s a quick-witted young football hopeful who’s trying to gain a bit more independence as she launches her football career.

“Along the way, she questions her commitment to Saint Johnstone and finds out more about the relationship with her dad.”

Lorna Craig in rehearsals for Oh When the Saints.

Craig’s character Helen, meanwhile, is an outsider to football and to the family.

“I don’t want to say too much about Helen, because her story emerges throughout the play,” says Craig.

“She’s had some difficult times, but she meets Colin’s character, Bobby, somewhere quite random, and they end up spending the day together.

It’s a bit of a rollercoaster day for both of them, and a big old journey for Helen in this play.”

A community cast as fans

As well as the quartet of actors, a community cast of 40 (actually two casts of 20) will be onstage at all times.

“They act as football fans, but also as the character of Bobby’s inner thoughts, they’re with him for this whole journey that he’s on,” says Montgomery.

“They’re onstage the entire time, so they’ve got a lot to do, and when they came into rehearsals it was like a character that was missing.

‘It’s a show about people from Perth’

“I wouldn’t have met half of the community cast if I hadn’t done the show, people from all different walks of life, all from Perth. That’s another thing that’s great about the show, that it’s a show about people from Perth and it’s set in Perth. That’s something I’m very excited about.”

“It’s about community,” says Craig, “and although we’re specifically talking about Saints, which are such an important part of Perth’s community.

“For people who are not interested in that, it’s about family and connection with each other. It’s about celebrating together, and those big moments when you’re all focused on the same thing.

“That feeling of togetherness is like when you go to a concert, isn’t it?

“We’re all pulling for the same thing, and we’re all excited feeling those emotions together.

“You’ll feel that in the show, because there’s loads of music and chants and drums. You will feel it in your body here – I think it’s going to be really powerful.”

