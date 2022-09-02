DJCAD Masters Show opens for visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The work of postgraduate students of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design will be exhibited at the Masters Show, which opens tomorrow.

The free exhibition will be the first in-person display of masters students’ work since 2019, with the show moving online for the past two years due to the pandemic.

More than 80 students work on show

Visitors will be able to explore the studio and exhibition space in DJCAD and with exhibits from more than 80 students that range from fine art, sculpture, comics and animation to items designed with health, innovation and functionality in mind.

The exhibition will be open from tomorrow until Sunday September 11 and can be viewed online or in-person with a pre-booked ticket via Eventbrite.

Entrance is via the Cooper Gallery on Perth Road and the opening times are 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday, and 12 – 8pm Monday – Friday.

Professor Anita Taylor, Dean of DJCAD says: “We are all really excited it’s going to be an in-person postgraduate show and it’s a delight, as always, to share the amazing work by our graduates. Our last was 2019 so it feels like a long time.”

Huge celebration

Earlier this year, the DJCAD Degree Show also opened to the public for the first time since 2019, and Anita says it was a huge celebration.

She explains: “All work is meant to be seen and experienced through all of the senses – whether it’s visual arts or design – we’re operating with a whole human experience. Being able to share the work and test it with a live audience is the most important thing. It’s a really critical moment.

“Seeing people flock to DJCAD and enjoy exploring and seeing a real panoply of fantastic things on show was terrific.”

The Masters students at DJCAD have opted to study their chosen practice at a higher level and the wide range of courses on offer include: Animation and VFX MSc, Art & Humanities MFA, Art, Science & Visual Thinking MFA, Comics & Graphic Novels MSc, Design for Business MSc, Design for Healthcare MSc, Fine Art MSc, Forensic Art & Facial Imaging, Medical Art MSc and Product Design MSc.

Sophisticated work

Anita goes on: “It’s an intensive 12-month period of study and the show reflects that as you can see really sophisticated and extended bodies of work by individual students who have already completed an undergraduate programme.

“Some will have returned to study, many are students with professional careers who have come back to work and test what they are doing, follow new avenues or upscale developmental work.”

Anita explains that the masters is on a smaller scale than the degree show: “It’s smaller and more bite-sized, but that bite will be a deeper look at the different prerogatives and priorities of these students.”

Anita adds that the show is a great testament to the role that art and design can play in a wider sphere, and a perfect example of how a city of design like Dundee can support and inspire innovative thinking.

Those interested in finding out more about DJCAD and its postgraduate courses are invited to attend an open day being held on September 7 between 4pm – 8pm. Registration is via Eventbrite.

