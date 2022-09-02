Complex sister relationship in Sister Radio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Complex sister relationship in Sister Radio

By Mia Kellner
September 2 2022, 10.00am
Lanna Joffrey as Fatemeh and Nalan Burgess as Shirin in Sister Radio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre's new Studio.
The first play has just debuted in the new studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Sister Radio is an evocative and moving piece about sisterhood and migration.

From playwright Sara Shaarawi and director Caitlin Skinner, it is the story of two Iranian sisters, Fatemah (Lanna Joffrey) and Shirin (Nalân Burgess), who have been living together in the same flat in Edinburgh for 43 years.

Total silence

Here, they cook, read their coffee grains, listen to the radio, and mull over childhood memories from Tehran – in total silence. They no longer talk to each other.

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic hits, they are forced to deal with their memories of a betrayal that changed their relationship forever.

Lanna Joffrey as Fatemah.

The play, co-commissioned by Stellar Quines Theatre Company and Pearlfisher, takes place over two timelines in the same Edinburgh flat, the 2020 pandemic, and the run-up to the Islam Revolution in 1979.

It examines the complexities of sister relationships, while focusing on the lasting impact our choices have on us.

Caitlin Skinner is Stellar Quines Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, while Sara Shaarawi is Cairo-born playwright, based in Glasgow.

Her writing has been commissioned and supported by various theatre companies, including the National Theatre of Scotland and Fuel Theatre.

Sister Radio will go on to tour Scotland and England in the autumn.

At Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Studio until September 28.

Tickets at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com. 

REVIEW: Stunning Sister Radio a perfect fit for Pitlochry’s new studio

