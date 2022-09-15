Roll up! The second Dundee Fringe is back with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Roll up! The second Dundee Fringe is back with a bang

By Chris Mugan
September 15 2022, 8.00am
Laurie Black brings her solo musical comedy Dystopiano to the Dundee Fringe.
Laurie Black brings her solo musical comedy Dystopiano to the Dundee Fringe.

A one-woman take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic gothic chiller and a homegrown tribute to the queen of country music are just two of the highlights of the second Dundee Fringe.

Following its debut last September, the performing arts festival returns to the city’s waterfront with a packed programme of theatre, comedy, music and more – with many shows featuring local talent.

Some 30 shows on offer

This year, Dundee Fringe runs over 10 days with around 30 shows that range from homegrown stand-up comedy gang Icebreaker, featuring Luis Alcada, Andy Bullick and Scott Redmond, with their current set Pale Males, to Heather-Rose Andrews’ award-winning Jekyll & Hyde: A One-Woman Show.

Jekyll & Hyde: A One-Woman Show at the Dundee Fringe.

Families are also catered for with, among other events, soapy performances over two weekends of Poppy’s Brilliant Bubbles from Carnoustie-based entertainer Poppy Bubbles.

Once again, Dock Street Studios provides the Fringe’s performance space behind its café and gift shop for comedians, actors and musicians.

Dramatic comedy

Opening the festival is Dundee-based theatre company Elfie Picket’s debut performance of their dramatic comedy backed with live music, Dolly Parton Saved My Life.

In the play, a Dundonian teacher discovers a box of mementoes left by a late grandmother that uncovers revelations including her own unrealised musical aspirations. Thanks to support from Creative Scotland, this show is free, though still ticketed.

Dolly Parton Saved My Life from Dundee-based company Elfie Picket is on the Dundee Fringe Festival programme.

Elsewhere, cabaret artiste and Edinburgh Fringe performer Laurie Black plugs in her synthesiser for solo musical comedy show Dystopiano, fresh from support slots with pop icon Adam Ant.

For fans of more traditional music, Scottish Heritage Entertainment follow-up 2021’s popular Fringe night Sexy As Folk with The Sea Word, an evening devoted to shanties and other maritime-themed ditties, some with Dundonian connections.

Native folk songs and stories

Formed last year to promote native folk stories and songs, Scottish Heritage Entertainment  has already brought them to life at heritage venues as varied as Glamis Castle and HMS Unicorn.

Group co-founder and folk singer Lynne Campbell promises an hour of “rollicking shanties, heartfelt local folk songs about the sea and excellent seafaring stories.”

Poppy’s Brilliant Bubbles brings fun to the Dundee Fringe Festival.

Lynne’s knowledge of Dundee-based songs and folklore has come in handy, helping bring true local flavour.

One number is a whaling song that references ships built in the city, while the group have also unearthed a 300-year-old song about a Scottish pirate that wreaked havoc on the high seas, she explains.

Tailored for Dundee

“The great thing about shanties is that although they were universal, they could be tailored to a specific place,” Lynne says. “So expect Dundee-specific references in old, favourite tunes.”

Scottish Heritage Entertainment celebrate native folk songs and stories.

Lynne is proud to be joining a bill that takes a chance on projects yet to be completed, including rehearsed readings and works in development.

“This is a great wee festival with an artist-first mindset,” she says. “It makes art accessible for those wanting to participate and create work, and to folk who want to see something different. It’s fantastic to be back for the second year after last year’s sell-out show.”

Her colleague Michael Warne is also offering unarmed and sword-based stage combat workshops, Lynne mentions. “He’ll teach you to fight like a pirate as well,” she adds.

Dundee Fringe runs September 16-25.

dundeefringe.com

 

