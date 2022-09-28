What to do in Aberfeldy: A seasonal guide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This autumn, find yourself exploring new places, get to know some new characters, and learn more about the world around you.

As the seasons change, you may be looking for something new to do with the family, your loved ones, or as a relaxing solo outing. If you find yourself wondering what to do in Aberfeldy this autumn, we’ve got you covered.

Top 5 things to do in Aberfeldy this autumn

1. Get some fresh air while exploring the great outdoors

This time of year, Perthshire and Aberfeldy are simply stunning. Wrap up and set out on an autumnal walk around the village of Aberfeldy and the surrounding areas. Venture down to the river and pay homage to the famous Wade’s Bridge crossing the River Tay in Aberfeldy. During these cooler months, the leaves change from emerald green to moody shades of orange, rust, and brown, making it a feast for the senses. With the right pair of walking shoes and open eyes, you can turn a normal walk into a perfectly seasonal adventure.

2. Catch a film at the state-of-the-art Birks cinema

Experience the comfort of the Birks Cinema’s 104-capacity auditorium with comfortable seats. From Hollywood blockbusters to independent gems, the cinema screens a wide variety of films so you will always find something to enjoy. Offering a more luxurious experience, you can even take a glass of something bubbly with you to enjoy while you watch the show!

Offering a unique charm, the Birks cinema goes above and beyond the expectations of their viewers. Here you will be greeted with a warm welcome and personalised service as you see some incredible films straight from Hollywood to Aberfeldy.

This month, be sure not to miss Don’t Worry Darling, one of 2022’s most hotly anticipated films with an all-star cast. Feeling nostalgic for some good old-fashioned romantic comedy? Ticket to Paradise is a feel-good throwback starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. And be sure to bring the children along to Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, a crowd-pleaser your family will love, featuring the voice and musical talents of Shawn Mendes.

3. Grab a bite to eat or a cuppa at the Cafe Bar

The small towns of Perthshire are brimming with independent and charming cafes, restaurants, and pubs. If you’re feeling peckish while in Aberfeldy, look no further than the Birks Cinema Cafe Bar. Located on the main square Aberfeldy, the bright, warm and lively Cafe Bar is open everyday from 10am until late. You can choose from full breakfast and lunch menus, with daily specials, light bites, plus great coffee and cake. You can also enjoy a warming cup of tea or fair trade coffee, or sharpen up with a glass of wine, a craft beer, or a cocktail.

There’s nothing better than catching up with a friend over a great bite to eat. Share stories (and cake, if you please) at the Birks Cinema Cafe Bar.

4. Brush up on your arts, culture, and heritage

Autumn is the perfect season to brush up on your knowledge or learn something new. Why not attend one of the many arts, culture, and heritage events hosted by Birks Cinema? Delve into a chance to get creative, develop your abilities and interests, or challenge yourself to learn something entirely new. You may discover a newfound passion, a hidden talent, and meet like-minded people along the way.

Don’t miss out on acoustic music sessions on Thursday evenings where you can rock out and play along with Celtic classics, traditional tunes, and many all-time favourite melodies.

Harbouring a curiosity about Gaelic, the area’s native dialect? Failte! The Birks Cinema is dedicated to promoting Gaelic language and culture. Check out the bi-lingual storytelling, live literature events and talks, a monthly Gaelic Cafe, and Gaelic-related film screenings. Don’t miss the the next Gaelic Cafe on Saturday 5 November 10:15am – 12:15pm.

Many of these activities at the Birks Cinema are free to attend or by voluntary donation. Check out the full list and calendar of activities to learn more.

5. Support your community

The Birks cinema prides itself on acting as a pillar of the community. The venue not only serves as a place of entertainment, but as a resource hub to combat social isolation and promote a sense of wellbeing. Visitors with dementia can attend special relaxed cinema screenings with soft lighting and lower volume, creating a calm and inviting atmosphere. There are groups for football and film lovers to reconnect and engage in discussing memories from days gone by, and even sing-along-Sundays complete with afternoon tea.

Aberfeldy: Your one stop destination this autumn

The Birks Cinema and cafe is the ideal destination for a perfect day out or long weekend break this autumn. Discover what’s on and visit the Birks Cinema.