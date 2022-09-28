What to do in Aberfeldy: A seasonal guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
September 28 2022, 8.46am
facade of The Birks Cinema Aberfeldy
The Birks Cinema is a cultural hub for the community of Aberfeldy.

This autumn, find yourself exploring new places, get to know some new characters, and learn more about the world around you.

As the seasons change, you may be looking for something new to do with the family, your loved ones, or as a relaxing solo outing. If you find yourself wondering what to do in Aberfeldy this autumn, we’ve got you covered.

Top 5 things to do in Aberfeldy this autumn

1. Get some fresh air while exploring the great outdoors

general Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Pay homage to the famous Wade’s Bridge crossing the River Tay.

This time of year, Perthshire and Aberfeldy are simply stunning. Wrap up and set out on an autumnal walk around the village of Aberfeldy and the surrounding areas. Venture down to the river and pay homage to the famous Wade’s Bridge crossing the River Tay in Aberfeldy. During these cooler months, the leaves change from emerald green to moody shades of orange, rust, and brown, making it a feast for the senses. With the right pair of walking shoes and open eyes, you can turn a normal walk into a perfectly seasonal adventure.

 2. Catch a film at the state-of-the-art Birks cinema

Experience the comfort of the Birks Cinema’s 104-capacity auditorium with comfortable seats. From Hollywood blockbusters to independent gems, the cinema screens a wide variety of films so you will always find something to enjoy. Offering a more luxurious experience, you can even take a glass of something bubbly with you to enjoy while you watch the show!

Luxurious and upscale Birks cinema auditorium seating.
The Birks Cinema shows films straight from Hollywood to Aberfeldy.

Offering a unique charm, the Birks cinema goes above and beyond the expectations of their viewers. Here you will be greeted with a warm welcome and personalised service as you see some incredible films straight from Hollywood to Aberfeldy.

This month, be sure not to miss Don’t Worry Darling, one of 2022’s most hotly anticipated films with an all-star cast. Feeling nostalgic for some good old-fashioned romantic comedy? Ticket to Paradise is a feel-good throwback starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. And be sure to bring the children along to Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, a crowd-pleaser your family will love, featuring the voice and musical talents of Shawn Mendes.

Image of George Clooney and Julia Roberts from Ticket to Paradise movie.
Don’t miss the nostalgia-filled romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise.

3. Grab a bite to eat or a cuppa at the Cafe Bar

The small towns of Perthshire are brimming with independent and charming cafes, restaurants, and pubs. If you’re feeling peckish while in Aberfeldy, look no further than the Birks Cinema Cafe Bar. Located on the main square Aberfeldy, the bright, warm and lively Cafe Bar is open everyday from 10am until late. You can choose from full breakfast and lunch menus, with daily specials, light bites, plus great coffee and cake. You can also enjoy a warming cup of tea or fair trade coffee, or sharpen up with a glass of wine, a craft beer, or a cocktail.

There’s nothing better than catching up with a friend over a great bite to eat. Share stories (and cake, if you please) at the Birks Cinema Cafe Bar.

4. Brush up on your arts, culture, and heritage

Autumn is the perfect season to brush up on your knowledge or learn something new. Why not attend one of the many arts, culture, and heritage events hosted by Birks Cinema? Delve into a chance to get creative, develop your abilities and interests, or challenge yourself to learn something entirely new. You may discover a newfound passion, a hidden talent, and meet like-minded people along the way.

Don’t miss out on acoustic music sessions on Thursday evenings where you can rock out and play along with Celtic classics, traditional tunes, and many all-time favourite melodies.

Harbouring a curiosity about Gaelic, the area’s native dialect? Failte! The Birks Cinema is dedicated to promoting Gaelic language and culture. Check out the bi-lingual storytelling, live literature events and talks, a monthly Gaelic Cafe, and Gaelic-related film screenings. Don’t miss the the next Gaelic Cafe on Saturday 5 November 10:15am – 12:15pm.

Many of these activities at the Birks Cinema are free to attend or by voluntary donation. Check out the full list and calendar of activities to learn more.

5. Support your community

The Birks cinema prides itself on acting as a pillar of the community. The venue not only serves as a place of entertainment, but as a resource hub to combat social isolation and promote a sense of wellbeing. Visitors with dementia can attend special relaxed cinema screenings with soft lighting and lower volume, creating a calm and inviting atmosphere. There are groups for football and film lovers to reconnect and engage in discussing memories from days gone by, and even sing-along-Sundays complete with afternoon tea.

Aberfeldy: Your one stop destination this autumn

The Birks Cinema and cafe is the ideal destination for a perfect day out or long weekend break this autumn. Discover what’s on and visit the Birks Cinema.

 

