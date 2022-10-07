A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman

By Jennifer McLaren
October 7 2022, 9.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 9.03am
Barbara's Portrait, Oil on Board by Norman Gilbert.
Barbara's Portrait, Oil on Board by Norman Gilbert.

As the leaves turn to a multitude of colours, the new exhibition at Tatha Gallery in Newport mirrors autumn’s vibrancy and joy.

A Shared Passion sees the return of two inspirational and much-missed Glasgow artists, Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman.

It also marks the gallery’s fourth exhibition of Norman’s work following A Life in Colour in 2020, which took place less than a year after he passed away in December 2019 at the age of 93.

Never before exhibited

There are 20 works by Norman and 17 by Margot. Margot’s work is being shown in association with Gerber Fine Art.

Meanwhile, all works of Norman’s have never before been exhibited, with the exception of one of his final paintings, Two Tables and Plants (2019), which featured in A Life In Colour.

By the Shore, Oil on Canvas, by Margot Sandeman.

Also included are some paintings from his college days, which look very different from his later works. In addition, there is the only known self portrait of the artist in his younger years.

Gallery owner Lindsay Bennett explains: “They were both Glasgow artists and they might have been in the city round about the same time, although we’ve no proof of that. We know that Margot was a friend of Joan Eardley’s and the poet and sculptor Ian Hamilton Finlay.

“Norman and Margot’s works are very different, but they complement each other beautifully. Margot has a sensitivity to her work and they are just beautiful. They are peaceful and also poetic. She used words a lot in some of her paintings and you feel that romance about the work.”

Under the radar

Margot created vivid landscapes of Scotland’s west coast and interior still lifes influenced by the Arts and Crafts tradition. Despite early critical recognition, her work remained under the radar throughout much of her lifetime.

Norman, meanwhile, very much trod his own path when it came to his unique style. He attended Glasgow School of Art but was kicked out for being “unteachable”.

The Shared Passion exhibition hanging at Tatha Gallery.

Norman finally received his diploma from GSA in 1963 and painted whilst doing a variety of jobs. His subject matter was largely his four sons and dear wife Pat, along with other visitors to the family home.

His journey to becoming a recognised artist is a tale of perseverance and passion. Norman’s story went viral in 2018 after BBC Scotland made a short arts film about his career.

A retrospective exhibition of Norman’s work is also on show at the Tramway in Glasgow, running until February 5 2023.

Lindsay explains: “We were looking for a different angle for Norman’s work – and that’s when we thought of Margot’s work. They were both very similar in that their paintings were about relationships and everyday life.”

‘A joy to behold’

Lindsay says both artists were passionate about – and dedicated to – their practice, working daily till the end of their long lives.

“If Norman was here today he’d say: ‘I paint people and plants and patterns’ and he would have a little wry smile about all the fuss.

“He sometimes couldn’t quite understand how he’d become an overnight sensation on the internet.”

Lindsay adds: “This show brings together two fantastic Glasgow artists that need to be seen. Their works are a joy to behold.”

A Shared Passion runs until November 12.
tathagallery.com

