GIG GUIDE: It’s getting cooler, but the music is still hot

By Andrew Welsh
October 7 2022, 5.30pm
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.

Former AC/DC sticksman Chris Slade is coming back to Courier Country next week.

The Welsh drummer played on the hard rock legends’ The Razor’s Edge and AC/DC Live albums during his initial five-year stint with the brothers Young and co, returning to the fold 11 years later in 2015 to deliver the beats on the epic Rock Or Bust world tour.

Now 75, Slade’s playing the Green Hotel in Kinross on Thursday with his band Timeline.

; Ray Waters from Hertfordshire noiseniks Zipheads plays Kirkcaldy Live Lounge tomorrow.

Who’s who of rock

The shaven-headed maestro and his cohorts blitzed the Backstage venue on their previous appearance there in February 2020, just a few short weeks before all gigs were axed due to coronavirus restrictions.

That set featured a host of AC/DC favourites, along with a few classics from Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, whom Chris also played with from 1971-78.

His CV reads like a rock who’s who, having started out drumming for Tom Jones aged 16 in the early ’60s, which led to a shared bill with both The Beatles and The Rolling stones, as well a Las Vegas encounter with Elvis Presley.

He’s also worked with icons Gary Numan, Olivia Newton-John, Gary Moore and both Paul Rodgers and Jimmy Page in The Firm, as well as enjoying spells in prog outfits Asia and Uriah Heep.

Fairport Convention

More legends hit the Green on Wednesday in the shape of folk rock favourites Fairport Convention, who recently parted company with long-serving drummer Gerry Conway.

The remaining foursome includes frontman Simon Nicol, who was in the band’s original line-up in 1967, bassist Dave Pegg – who’s been in FC continuously since 1969 – violinist Ric Sanders and guitarist/fiddler Chris Leslie.

Always a popular live draw, just a handful of tickets remain for the veterans’ Kinross gig, with a mix of classics and cuts from the band’s 29th and most recent studio album Shuffle And Go expected to feature.

Before then, the Green has Midlands-born country rock six-stringer Albert Lee from tonight until Sunday afternoon following the first of four back-to-back shows at the venue last night – as previewed in last week’s Gig Guide – with John Fogerty tribute Creedence Clearwater Review set to follow next Friday.

Stone foundation

One of the Dundee scene’s big upcoming gigs, meanwhile, is the visit of soulsters Stone Foundation to Beat Generator on the same night.

Formed in 1997 by frontman Neil Jones and bassist Neil Sheasby, the Midlands outfit rose to prominence with their debut opus Small Town Soul in 2005 before dropping a further nine LPs in 15 years ,up to their most recent UK top 30 effort Outside In earlier this year.

Always keen to collaborate, Stone Foundation have worked with the likes of icon Paul Weller and his ex-cohorts Steve White and Mick Talbot, as well as Dr Robert, Graham Parker and Bettye LaVette.

Brandon Flowers

Beat G also has a tribute to Brandon Flowers and his Nevada compadres when soundalikes Killer Instinct drop by tomorrow night.

Separately, there’s contrasting vibes on offer at Church this weekend. The Ward Road venue welcomes Iron Maiden homage Scream For Me for a two-hour set tonight, with ska nine-piece Pork Pie – known for a neat line in cover versions themselves – tomorrow’s big draw.

In Fife, kingdom-based hopefuls Voodoo Pilots, Cornfield Chase and Dovv play Kirkcaldy’s King’s Live Lounge tonight.

; Cool sounds are anticipated from Stone Foundation in Dundee next Friday.

It’s a busy weekend on the Esplanade, with the revitalised venue hosting a Make-That-A-Take Records special tomorrow featuring antifolk troubadour Tim Loud, Zipheads frontman Ray Waters and MTAT head honcho Deeker Johnston’s very own cowpunk combo Tragical History Tour.

Inchyra Arts

Elsewhere, it’s a huge welcome back to Inchyra Arts Club, with the Carse of Gowrie venue staging its first gig for two-and-a-half years on Thursday when it welcomes upcoming Perth songsmith Blair Davie.

The same night also sees big-selling blue-eyed soul veteran Leo Sayer making a return to Perth Concert Hall four years on from his previous performance.

Still in Perthshire, genre-blending world music exponents The Langan Band are next up in Strathearn Arts’ ongoing distillery-backed Glenturret Series in Crieff next Friday.

Described as “unhinged and musically extravagant”, the Scots outfit has earned a reputation for a banging live show that provides more than a few thought-provoking moments.

Lastly, Glasgow folkster Michael McGovern plays a free set at Stirling’s Tolbooth Cafe tomorrow from 1.30pm.

 

Editor's Picks