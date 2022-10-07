JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed

By Jim Spence
October 7 2022, 5.30pm
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It’s dispiriting watching European football and recalling the prestige which the two Dundee sides once enjoyed there.

Dundee and United’s downward trajectory was brought home to me by the midweek Europa League and Conference League fixtures.

Anderlecht were in action against West Ham while Manchester United faced Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

In the 1962/63 European Cup quarter finals, Dundee beat Anderlecht – the then Belgian champions – 6-2 on aggregate, before a Belgian record attendance of 64,703 at the national stadium.

Dundee v Anderlecht, March 13, 1963. Cox, Wishart and Smith look on as an Anderlecht shot goes just wide. Image: DC Thomson

The two Uniteds met in1984 in the UEFA Cup 3rd round, with the Tannadice side narrowly going out after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and a 3-2 defeat at home.

The key point is both Dundee sides, who’ve each been European Cup semi-finalists, could at one time compete with the best in the business.

Now, the way they’re performing, you’d struggle to make one decent side out of both squads.

They’ve made heavy weather of competing against some average sides in Scotland, never mind the top ones.

United, for all that they look a good side on paper, are duff in defence, have a marshmallow midfield and are powder puff in attack.

At Dens, inconsistency sees Gary Bowyer’s side already languishing adrift of leaders Partick Thistle, with four defeats and a draw in nine league games.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer cuts a dejected figure in Cove. Image: SNS

A leaky defence and an inability to keep their boot on the throats of opponents such as Cove in midweek after going ahead needs remedied pronto.

The weekend games against Aberdeen and Arbroath are filled with danger for United boss Liam Fox and his Dee counterpart.

At this rate, the derby might be back next season, but in the unedifying setting of the Championship.

Fans have a right to demand much more from two sides who have been well backed financially by their owners.

What supporters are being treated too just isn’t good enough.

Dundee is a city where a lot of folk are up against it financially.

Both sets of fans back their teams solidly with their hard earned cash, both home and away.

At present they’re being seriously short-changed.

A ‘holding midfielder’ is a term which does my head in.

I don’t buy the notion of the vital nature of this supposed link to protect the defence.

Good defences protect themselves and midfielders should be competent in winning the ball, holding the ball and passing the ball as and when required.

We’ve talked ourselves into a very tight corner in football with specialised positions for players.

The essentials for all players are fitness, an ability to control, tackle, pass and shoot, as well as dribble.

Dundee United players in training earlier this season

Every player will naturally have elements of their game which are stronger than others, but we’ve given too many an opt-out clause by pigeon-holing them into narrowly defined positions.

It starts early with kids of eight and nine telling you they’re left sided midfielders or, yes, holding midfielders.

I don’t expect a return to total Dutch football any time soon, but we need to rid ourselves of this obsession which constricts players and allows too many an easy excuse for poor performances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Pawlett is all smiles ahead of his return. Image: SNS
Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. John Holt legend Picture shows; John Holt book and image. Dundee. Supplied by Steve Finan Date; Unknown
Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses
Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: 'He fits the profile'
Academy chief Paul Cowie. Image: DUFC
Dundee United name new academy director following Andy Goldie exit
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is…
Nisbet scored 23 Championship goals under Crawford. Image: SNS
Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses 'unfortunate' Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
Mulgrew and Fletcher face an injury sweat (Image: SNS / DCT)
Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed 'touch and go'…

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…

Editor's Picks