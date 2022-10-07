Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns: ‘Fans don’t want to watch us get beat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns: ‘Fans don’t want to watch us get beat’

By George Cran
October 7 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 8.16am
Max Anderson takes on Cove Rangers for Dundee.
Max Anderson takes on Cove Rangers for Dundee.

Midfielder Max Anderson has two goals in his last two starts for Dundee.

The first clinched a cup match at TNS before he opened the scoring at Cove Rangers on Tuesday night.

That start promised much more for the Dark Blues than was realised at the Balmoral Stadium.

The lead was thrown away as Cove came from behind to win.

That spoilt many a Dee’s night, none more so than Anderson.

“It’s good for me personally, I was happy to score at TNS and then the goal at Cove Rangers was good but I can’t enjoy it because of the result and the way we played,” he told the Courier.

Anderson came off the bench in last weekend’s win at Hamilton.

“We know as a team that’s not acceptable for us.

“The players we have are totally capable of doing so much more than we did on Tuesday night.

“The key for us is getting that consistency, staying hard to beat and showing what we’ve got.

“We’ve got the ability so it’s about being consistent with it.”

Gayfield debut

The first chance to put Tuesday’s result right comes against the Championship’s bottom side, Arbroath.

The Dark Blues have already beaten Dick Campbell’s men this season, earning three points in a six-goal thriller at Dens Park.

Anderson was an unused sub that day but did net in his last game against the Red Lichties back in March 2021.

Anderson (right) finds the net against Arbroath in March 2021.

Should he play on Saturday, though, it will be his first taste of competitive action at Gayfield.

“I’ve never played at Arbroath before. I was on the bench a couple of seasons ago so I’ve only played them at Dens,” Anderson added.

“But I’ve been there enough times to know what to expect and it won’t be easy.

“They are a hard team, well-run, know what their jobs are and they are well structured.

“Here’s hoping the fact we had that good game against them earlier in the season we can build from that.

“The key is to start putting on performances game after game.

“We need to do that for the fans because they don’t want to watch us getting beat.

“Hopefully, it is a good atmosphere – and we turn up.”

