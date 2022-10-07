Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns: ‘Fans don’t want to watch us get beat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Max Anderson has two goals in his last two starts for Dundee.

The first clinched a cup match at TNS before he opened the scoring at Cove Rangers on Tuesday night.

That start promised much more for the Dark Blues than was realised at the Balmoral Stadium.

The lead was thrown away as Cove came from behind to win.

That spoilt many a Dee’s night, none more so than Anderson.

“It’s good for me personally, I was happy to score at TNS and then the goal at Cove Rangers was good but I can’t enjoy it because of the result and the way we played,” he told the Courier.

“We know as a team that’s not acceptable for us.

“The players we have are totally capable of doing so much more than we did on Tuesday night.

“The key for us is getting that consistency, staying hard to beat and showing what we’ve got.

“We’ve got the ability so it’s about being consistent with it.”

Gayfield debut

The first chance to put Tuesday’s result right comes against the Championship’s bottom side, Arbroath.

The Dark Blues have already beaten Dick Campbell’s men this season, earning three points in a six-goal thriller at Dens Park.

Anderson was an unused sub that day but did net in his last game against the Red Lichties back in March 2021.

Should he play on Saturday, though, it will be his first taste of competitive action at Gayfield.

“I’ve never played at Arbroath before. I was on the bench a couple of seasons ago so I’ve only played them at Dens,” Anderson added.

“But I’ve been there enough times to know what to expect and it won’t be easy.

“They are a hard team, well-run, know what their jobs are and they are well structured.

“Here’s hoping the fact we had that good game against them earlier in the season we can build from that.

“The key is to start putting on performances game after game.

“We need to do that for the fans because they don’t want to watch us getting beat.

“Hopefully, it is a good atmosphere – and we turn up.”