Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’

Liam Fox insists Arnaud Djoum “ticks a lot of boxes” after the Dundee United head coach confirmed that the former Hearts star is training with the Tangerines.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Cameroon international is on trial with the Terrors following his release by Apollon Limassol in August.

Fox worked with Djoum at Tynecastle and has lavished praise on his character and quality.

And while he stopped short of confirming that Djoum would be offered a deal at United, his admiration for the experienced midfielder was apparent.

“Arnaud has been in training with us,” said Fox. “I have a previous relationship with Arnaud, having worked with him over a period of time at Hearts.

“I know his character, mentality and exactly what he brings. We are always looking to strengthen the team and add things.

“He has shown up very well so far and, with the type of character he is, he has fitted in no problem at all.”

‘Fits the profile’

Djoum, 33, has not played a competitive game since May after being frozen out at Limassol.

Nevertheless, he made 132 appearances for Hearts in four years in Gorgie, scoring 15 goals and claiming 18 assists.

During that time, he established himself in the Cameroon squad and lifted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.

“The free agent market is always a difficult one and it’s not something I would normally look to do,” acknowledged Fox.

“But because of my relationship with Arnaud – because I’ve worked with him and know so much about him – it made sense of for him to come in.

“He is a good football player and fits the profile of what this club would be looking for. He fits the profile of me as a manager and the type of quality players I want to work with – he would tick a lot of boxes.

“We’ll see where that goes over the next couple of days.”