Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

Dundee United are running the rule over ex-Hearts star Arnaud Djoum.

Djoum, 33, is a free agent after departing Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol in August and trained with the Tangerines earlier this week.

The Cameroon international previously worked with current United head coach Liam Fox at Tynecastle, playing alongside Liam Smith and Tony Watt in the process.

While Djoum is merely being assessed at the moment — his last competitive outing was in May — any move for the player would strengthen a Terrors midfield that has been the subject of fierce criticism this term.

Djoum made 132 appearances for Hearts in four years in Gorgie, scoring 15 goals and claiming 18 assists.

During his four years in the capital, he established himself in the Cameroon squad and lifted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.

Djoum has also turned out for Brussels, Anderlecht, Roda JC, Akhisarspor, Lech Poznan and Saudi big-spenders Al-Raed during a varied career.