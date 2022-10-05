Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

By Alan Temple
October 5 2022, 11.50am Updated: October 5 2022, 5.21pm
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.

Dundee United are running the rule over ex-Hearts star Arnaud Djoum.

Djoum, 33, is a free agent after departing Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol in August and trained with the Tangerines earlier this week.

The Cameroon international previously worked with current United head coach Liam Fox at Tynecastle, playing alongside Liam Smith and Tony Watt in the process.

While Djoum is merely being assessed at the moment — his last competitive outing was in May — any move for the player would strengthen a Terrors midfield that has been the subject of fierce criticism this term.

Djoum made 132 appearances for Hearts in four years in Gorgie, scoring 15 goals and claiming 18 assists.

During his four years in the capital, he established himself in the Cameroon squad and lifted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.

Djoum has also turned out for Brussels, Anderlecht, Roda JC, Akhisarspor, Lech Poznan and Saudi big-spenders Al-Raed during a varied career.

