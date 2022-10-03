Dundee United’s worrying 2022 home form laid bare ahead of crucial Tannadice double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United’s worrying 2022 home form laid bare ahead of crucial Tannadice double-header

By Alan Temple
October 3 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee United Must find home comforts at Tannadice
Dundee United Must find home comforts at Tannadice

Home is where the hurt is for Dundee United.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone represented the Tangerines’ fourth consecutive defeat at Tannadice.

Indeed, Tony Watt’s late strike against the Saintees — ultimately, nothing more than a consolation — was United’s first domestic goal of the campaign on their own patch.

A 9-0 reverse against Celtic was a capitulation of historic proportions. St Mirren’s 3-0 triumph in Tayside was chastening.

It has been a bruising start to the campaign for those Arabs who snapped up season tickets in record numbers over the summer, all anticipating European football and the chance to build upon the fourth-placed finish of last term.

Yet, this malaise extends well beyond the travails of recent weeks.

Rock bottom

As well as propping up the current Premiership standings, United are bottom of the table for home form in 2022, as outlined below (Dundee and Kilmarnock are omitted due to neither being in the top-flight for the entirety of the calendar year to date).

They have only beaten two Scottish teams at Tannadice this year, Ross County and Motherwell (twice).

Only County and Hibernian have drawn more home games in that time, helping the Tangerines grab a few crucial points in their bid for continental qualification during the 2021/22 run-in.

United have lost more games on their own patch than any other side in 2022 and have shipped more goals (27) by a relative chasm, ahead of County (19) and Motherwell (18).

The Terrors have picked up 13 points over this period, the same as the Steelmen. However, United’s goal difference is worse and they have played a game more than the North Lanarkshire outfit.

Liam Fox has appointed Stevie Crawford as his assistant.
Fox, left, knows United must enthuse the fans

Asked about United’s struggles on home soil at the weekend, new head coach Liam Fox said: “I would like us to be a bit more ruthless with shots at goal and crosses in the box.

“That would give the fans something to cheer about and hopefully bring them with us.

But when you lose two goals like we did in the first half, with the position we’re in at the moment — not having that league win — then everyone is a bit edgy.

“We are going to have to overcome that. We’ve a big game against Aberdeen next week.”

Race against time

Indeed, the visit of the Dons on Saturday is the first of a pivotal double-header at Tannadice.

United are trialing a 6pm kick-off in a bid to “boost attendances” and gain “greater commercial and media exposure”. Over and above that, they desperately need a big performance under the lights.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but this squad proved they were capable of memorable nights on their own patch by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at home in the Europa Conference League.

Dundee United go in to the second leg against AZ with a 1-0 lead thanks to Glenn Middleton's strike.
United’s only home win this season, remarkably, came against the current Eredivisie leaders

Remarkably, that stirring, breathless victory remains AZ’s ONLY defeat this term. They recently dumped Ajax and are the Eredivisie leaders. With the wisdom of hindsight, that result in the City of Discovery was astonishing.

Nevertheless, it is one that showcased the power of Tannadice when the home fans are given something to shout about.

Against Celtic in May? A 1-1 draw to secure top-six football. Against Rangers in February? The same scoreline against the eventual Europa League finalists. There have been moments of promise — and it is pivotal United create a few more. Swiftly.

Following the visit of The Reds, Hibernian are next up at Tannadice on Wednesday. After which, 10 Premiership games will have been played. If United remain rooted to the foot of the table, then the stark realities of a relegation battle will loom large — if they don’t already.

If Fox is to kick-start this campaign, he must find some home comforts.

Editor's Picks