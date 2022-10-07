REVIEW: Mixed moments from the RSNO at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Mixed moments from the RSNO at Caird Hall

By Garry Fraser
October 7 2022, 2.19pm
The RSNO orchestra absorbed in performance.
The RSNO orchestra absorbed in performance.

A casual glance at the programme for Thursday night’s RSNO concert might have caused a raised eyebrow or two.

Organ and harpsichord on the same bill? Is this a symphonic concert with a baroque twist? In reality, it wasn’t.

The harpsichord work was a contemporary one, written in 2019 by Poul Ruders.

Came about in style

The organ work – not a concerto but a means of adding brilliant colour to an already vivid musical palette – Sain-Saens’ third symphony, labelled justifiably so the “Organ symphony”.

Add to that some ballet music from Stravinsky and you have an interesting programme on paper and one that came to reality in some style.

Mahan Esfahani in rehearsal with the RSNO.

First focus should be on the Ruders concerto, and If I was on the jury I’d still be out on this one.

OK it was the UK premier and the composer was there to witness it, but I found soloist Mahan Esfahani fighting, at times, a losing battle with a full symphony orchestra.

He’s a brilliant exponent of this instrument, virtuosic even, but even with enhanced electronic amplification I lost his thread more than once.

‘If only there had been melody’

The harpsichord is what it is, and its inability to increase volume naturally is something of a drawback.

The second movement, with soto voce orchestra, gave him a chance to shine, if only there had been a melody to shine with.

Talking of melodies, Stravinsky’s ballet score to Jeu De Cartes was positively brim full of them, and if he classed it “neo-classical” it’s mainly because of his shameless plagiarism of snatches of Beethoven and Rossini.

Having said that, as symphonic works with a ballet connotation go, it was superbly entertaining, with Sondergard and the RSNO really getting to grips with a pulsating and multi-faceted score.

The RSNO at Caird Hall was a night of highs and not so high notes.

While everyone shone, the woodwind section in particular positively glistened.

With the greatest respect to the other venues this programme entertained, the Usher Hall and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, there’s only one place that befits Saint-Saens third symphony.

The Caird Hall organ is heard in its imperious majesty in the mighty chords that constitute the second movement.

Nevertheless, I thought Michael Bawtree had a few stops left to play with as I have heard this organ provide even more thunder.

A magnificent moment

However, the organ isn’t just there for full-out bravissimo. It plays a subtle role early on in the proceedings.

This gave full rein to the RSNO, as the composer employs some marvellous orchestral textures, colourful yet subtle, refined not flamboyant and I thought this was a magnificent interpretation by both conductor and orchestra.

Despite the marvellous entirety of the symphony, there’s always the one moment that sets my spine a-tingling – the massive C major organ chord that heralds the penultimate part of the second movement. Simple, yes, but terribly effective.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot
Chimera at Dundee University's Cooper Gallery is inspired partly by lambing on the Isle of Lewis. It features the work of two Turner Prize-nominated artists, Lucy Skaer and Rosalind Nashashibi,. Dundee Cooper Gallery. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown
Chimera, art inspired by the drama of the lambing season
Ewan MacFarlane is promoting his new album at Courier Country venues this weekend.
Ewan MacFarlane set to rock Scotland's musical minds
Barbara's Portrait, Oil on Board by Norman Gilbert.
A Shared Passion, the art of Norman Gilbert and Margot Sandeman
Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee. Ian Brown concert, as pictured.
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
Hammy and The Hamsters pictured during their bid for pop glory in 1964.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Georgina Ballantine and her father in October 1922 with her record-breaking 64lb salmon.
Meet the WWI nurse who went to war with a 'wriggling monster' and caught…
A scene from the film Family Fugue.
Perthshire artist's latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and…
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Prolific crime writer Christopher Brookmyre is one of Bookmark's star turns.
Bookmark Festival boasts a stellar line-up

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks