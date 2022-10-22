TELLYBOX: The enchanting, inspiring life and work of Hans Zimmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: The enchanting, inspiring life and work of Hans Zimmer

By David Pollock
October 22 2022, 9.45am
Hans Zimmer, the subject of the BBC2 documentary, Hollywood Rebel.
Hans Zimmer, the subject of the BBC2 documentary, Hollywood Rebel.

“The problem is that wind across a tundra and bacon frying are very similar,” said Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, an artist with 12 Oscar nominations to his name.

His credits include The Lion King, Gladiator and the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Sherlock Holmes and Dune films.

Electro-symphonic music

The project he’s discussing is the BBC’s impressive new David Attenborough vehicle Frozen Planet II, whose striking visuals are enhanced by Zimmer’s electro-symphonic musical score.

He feels a special attachment to this project, because it reminds him of his late father taking him down to the Rhine as a child and – when young Hans asked about the scum floating on the surface – explaining how the world had been damaged and needed repair.

A throwback to an era

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel (BBC Two) was a throwback to those days when a personal and professional exploration of a major artistic talent was a regular sight, a furrow now pursued on terrestrial television by Alan Yentob’s Imagine alone.

Aurora and Adam. a singer on Frozen Planet 2.

It was a real treat, both as an insight into any sort of involved creative practice – fans of music and film would have been equally happy – and as a compelling introduction to Zimmer as a person and a composer.

Indeed, where this didn’t entirely escape the trap of being a hagiography, what brought it back to earth was the relaxed presence of the composer himself.

Rags-to-riches

Zimmer made the brilliance of his own work seem commonplace and shifted credit towards the production team he uses; his scores were “our” scores and past assistants, now composers themselves, were interviewed.

In his own life, a rags-to-riches story unfolded. Born in Frankfurt in 1957, he was all too aware of what the Holocaust had done to fellow Jewish families in his neighbourhood.

His father died just before Hans started school and his mother got him piano lessons as a distraction, but he was rebellious as well as naturally talented.

Director Christopher Nolan.

He didn’t enjoy formal music lessons and was expelled from eight schools, before his mother moved them to England.

He was “the genius that the traditional education system failed to crush,” says his former headteacher.

In England he joined a pub band which toured northern clubs, where he created his fictional ideal listener, ‘Doris from Bradford’, who goes to the pub or the movies at the weekend; “she’s a hero to me.”

Composing for the screen

He briefly worked with Trevor Horn’s Buggles, and from a lock-up in London he began composing for the screen, everything from twee gameshow Going for Gold to the simple soundtrack of the 1985 Hanif Kureishi adaptation My Beautiful Launderette.

“If you don’t have a tune you’ve got nothing to hang on to,” he told his business partner Stanley Myers then, words he still lives by.

With contributions from directors including Barry Levinson – who sought out Zimmer for his first big Hollywood break on Rainman in 1988 – Gore Verbinski, Christopher Nolan and Steve McQueen, it feels a suitably comprehensive tale was told.

“There’s nothing that stops playfulness more than seeing somebody taking notes,” said Zimmer at one point, words to live by. “Suddenly it’s a job.”

Throughout, his emphasis on play as work was aspirational.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

V&A Dundee's assistant curator Laurie Bassam is excited about the new plastic-themed exhibition, launching on October 29.
V&A Dundee: Groundbreaking plastic exhibition is 'not all doom and gloom'
Crime writer Doug Johnstone.
Doug Johnstone, the crime writer who knows the death business
Undated TV still handout from The Watcher. Pictured: Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock, Isabel Marie Gravitt as Ellie Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock and Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix/Eric Liebowitz. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.
TV review: The Watcher grips from start with creepy, campy silliness
The acclaimed Constant Follower have gigs coming up in Stirling and Montrose.
GIG GUIDE: The old and the new from rising stars and tribute bands
Julia Fordham, Rumer, Judie Tzuke and Beverley Craven perform Woman To Woman.
Woman To Woman bound for Perth show
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
photo shows actor Brian Cox with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you)…
3
If you go down to the woods tonight...
Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee games history Picture shows; Games/MJ and Brian/MK and Kayleigh. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Alba Date; Unknown
New TV show shines light on Dundee gaming explosion and how Grand Theft Auto…

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented