Are you ready to Walk Right Back to The Caird Hall in Dundee?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Caird Hall, Dundee is playing host to a spectacular night of 1950s musical nostalgia.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Walk Right Back is the story of the iconic 60s band The Everly Brothers. Following an incredible sell out tour, Walk Right Back returns to stages in 2023 by popular demand.

Who were The Everly Brothers?

The Everly Brothers were an American rock duo who rose to fame in the 1950s. The brothers became pioneers of country rock because of the ways in which they combined the country and rock genres in their music.

They band became a huge success with their 1957 smash hit ‘Bye Bye Love’ and the rest was history. Walk Right Back is inspired by their fantastic story.

From the producers of smash hit show That’ll Be The Day, this phenomenal production intimately tells the story of the most successful musical duo of all time – The Everly Brothers.

Featuring hits such as All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. Fans are in for a treat at The Caird Hall!

The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginning to superstardom, through their decade-long feud to their glorious reunion which gave them back to each other, and back to the world.

Fans can expect to be transported back to the 50s and feel the magic of The Everly Brothers.

A magical night at The Caird Hall, Dundee

With “harmonies from heaven” that influenced The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers were unmatched in their talent. Also featuring songs from a couple of the Everly Brothers’ good friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

Producer Trevor Payne (That’ll Be The Day) says: “The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else. Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals, The Everly’s entwined all of them and created “the harmony group.”

Walk Right Back is the first show of its kind to tell this phenomenal story of two brothers and their unforgettable music. Are you ready to be transported back to the 1950s at The Caird Hall, Dundee?

This is a show not to be missed! Make sure to purchase tickets so that you do not miss out on this wonderfully nostalgic night at The Caird Hall. Buy tickets for the event in Dundee online today.