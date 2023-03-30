Are you ready to Walk Right Back to The Caird Hall in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Are you ready to Walk Right Back to The Caird Hall in Dundee?

The Caird Hall is set to host a magical night of musical nostalgia.

In partnership with Leisure and Culture Dundee
A promotional picture of the Everly Brothers for Walk Right Back at The Caird Hall in Dundee.

The Caird Hall, Dundee is playing host to a spectacular night of 1950s musical nostalgia.

Walk Right Back is the story of the iconic 60s band The Everly Brothers. Following an incredible sell out tour, Walk Right Back returns to stages in 2023 by popular demand.

Who were The Everly Brothers?

The Everly Brothers were an American rock duo who rose to fame in the 1950s. The brothers became pioneers of country rock because of the ways in which they combined the country and rock genres in their music.

They band became a huge success with their 1957 smash hit ‘Bye Bye Love’ and the rest was history. Walk Right Back is inspired by their fantastic story.

From the producers of smash hit show That’ll Be The Day, this phenomenal production intimately  tells the story of the most successful musical duo of all time – The Everly Brothers.

Featuring hits such as All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. Fans are in for a treat at The Caird Hall!

A production picture of The Everly Brothers for Walk Right Back at The Caird Hall in Dundee.
The show is set to be a magical night.

The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginning to superstardom, through their decade-long feud to their glorious reunion which gave them back to each other, and back to the world.

Fans can expect to be transported back to the 50s and feel the magic of The Everly Brothers.

A magical night at The Caird Hall, Dundee

With “harmonies from heaven” that influenced The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers were unmatched in their talent. Also featuring songs from a couple of the Everly Brothers’ good friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

Producer Trevor Payne (That’ll Be The Day) says: “The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else. Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals, The Everly’s entwined all of them and created “the harmony group.”

Walk Right Back is the first show of its kind to tell this phenomenal story of two brothers and their unforgettable music. Are you ready to be transported back to the 1950s at The Caird Hall, Dundee?

This is a show not to be missed! Make sure to purchase tickets so that you do not miss out on this wonderfully nostalgic night at The Caird Hall. Buy tickets for the event in Dundee online today.

