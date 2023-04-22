TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out

They say there are two many superhero productions. Perhaps so, but two series bowed out in style this week

By David Pollock
Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Carano on the set of The Mandalorian on Disney+
Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Carano on the set of The Mandalorian on Disney+

There’s a myth doing the rounds that no good films get made any more because of the supposed dominance of superhero movies.

It’s one of those myths which becomes true because it’s repeated a lot – just because there’s a new Marvel film in the cinema at all times, it doesn’t mean you can’t find everything from cult indie Aftersun to whatever Guy Ritchie’s done this year on your screens.

Superhero dominance

When people who don’t like superhero films complain about superhero films, their most likely issue is with the way genre franchises have swamped the market.

Regardless of the kind of cape, spacesuit or longsword involved, the rate at which sequels and spin-offs have multiplied in the last few years has been rapid.

Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

The lack of invention this implies in the screen industries is worth talking about, not just on cinemas but in streaming television too.

This week offered the perfect opportunity to think about this, because the latest series of two hit shows from a pair of the biggest sci-fi franchises of the last half-century came to an end at once.

The Mandalorian v Picard

In the case of both Star Wars’ The Mandalorian (Disney+) and Star Trek: Picard (Prime Video), there are a lot of similarities.

Both were finishing their third series, and both have endured speculation – even among more stoic fans – about whether their return was worth it at all.

Both series have also, to a degree, answered their critics with series which have been engaging, purposeful and fraught with danger.

The worst crime a streaming saga can commit is feeling like it’s just hanging around for the sake of being commissioned again, and it’s commendable that both shows avoided that here – especially when they’ve deserved the accusation in the past.

Taika Waititi on the set of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian saw Pedro Pascal’s Clint Eastwood-style armoured bounty hunter Din Djarin (despite being played by one of the breakout stars of the moment, the character didn’t remove his face-obscuring helmet once this season) and his infant charge Grogu (formerly known as ‘Baby Yoda’) battle to recover the devastated planet of Mandalore from bad guy Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), now wearing a Darth Vader-like suit of armour.

Sense of an ending

In Picard, meanwhile, Patrick Stewart’s title character from Star Trek: The Next Generation finally hung up his phaser after 35 years in the role.

The 82-year-old still cut a convincingly authoritative figure as he led his reunited Enterprise crew against old enemies the Borg to save his son Jack (Ed Speleers).

Both shows had an air of finality about them, after enjoyable story arcs throughout. In The Mandalorian’s case the ending was a little uninspiring, but it closed off all three series nicely and didn’t demand any more.

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Grogu, and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.

Disney could leave it there; but it’s hugely successful, so they probably won’t.

After a dismal second series, meanwhile, Picard has been a joy, not for all the phaser-blasting action, but for the sublime interplay between older versions of characters a generation has grown up with.

Would rewatching either show convince the unconverted? It’s unlikely, but a strong ending is a key element of a good story, and most fans will have been convinced by the ones they saw this week.

 

