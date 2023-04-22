Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues

Director Irene MacDougall talks 'fierce' facts and fresh eyes as the production premieres this weekend.

By Rebecca Baird
Dundee Rep ensemble member Irene Macdougall, left, is director of the theatre's production of The Vagina Monologues. Image: Alastair More..
When Eve Ensler first performed The Vagina Monologues in the 1990s, she was worried she’d be shot.

“Admittedly, she lived was America,” quips Dundee Rep director Irene Macdougall.

“But so many things have changed immensely, so every time you do something like this, you bring the world you’re living in to the piece.”

For Irene, that world in Dundee in 2023, as she prepares her trio of actors – Maureen Carr (Still Game), Joyce Falconer (River City) and NTS ingenue Laura Lovemore – to perform Ensler’s now-infamous monologues for city audiences.

And despite the strides that have been made since the play was written more than 25 years ago, Irene has found the themes of gender-based violence and oppression to be disturbingly prescient.

“You can’t read the news now without seeing how far we still need to go, as far as violence towards women and stuff like that goes,” she observes sadly.

“I think that actually these monologues are still, rather sadly, still needed. And to me, that’s a shock, in a way.

The Reclaim The Night march in Dundee this year saw protests against gender-based violence. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

“I’ve no doubt that Eve Ensler thought things would get better. But actually I think as more things get revealed, we’re finding that some things have got better but some things certainly haven’t.”

‘Celebration’ started cascade of confessions

The series of 10 monologues was original written as a ‘celebration’ of the vagina, to shrug off the shame surrounding the body part and what it means.

But, Irene explains, when they were first performed, they began a ripple effect of starting conversations about the hidden desires – and atrocities – associated with the vagina.

“People kept coming up to her and talking to her about abuse and things like that,” says the director, who has been part of the Dundee Rep ensemble for more than 20 years.

“So it became this global phenomenon.”

The team at Dundee Rep are putting on The Vagina Monologues. Image: Alastair More.

Indeed, The Vagina Monologues started a movement, ‘V-Day’, which takes place each year on Valentine’s Day and sheds lights on the violence and oppression faced by women around the world.

Each V-Day, a new original monologue is written and performed alongside Ensler’s originals. These are, Irene says, extremely moving, but sometimes harrowing pieces.

In the Dundee Rep production, a selection of the original monologues will be performed, although some that were significantly dated have been replaced with newer ones.

“What’s interesting about the monologues, all of them are either about lack of education about oneself, or about people who have been abused, women who have been raped – and that makes it sound like it’s miserable but it’s not!”  insists Irene.

“There’s some very funny monologues. They should make you laugh, but they should also make you think.”

‘She had never talked about it’

Although each of the short monologues takes the listener on “a bit of a journey”, one of Irene’s favourites is the story of an inner journey, rather than an epic tale.

“There’s one beautiful one where an older women had never talked about, as she called it, ‘down there’, her ‘cellar’. And when she did talk about it, it made her feel slightly better.

“That’s not a huge journey,” admits Irene, “but it’s a huge journey for that woman.”

Indeed, so much of what The Vagina Monologues does is not, it seems, monologue at all, but rather start dialogues that might otherwise never be spoken.

“It’s like a whole load of people going out and chatting an sharing stories,” Irene explains. It might make some women feel uncomfortable, but I’m hoping by the end of the evening it doesn’t.”

Dundee Rep Theatre Family Party
The homegrown production is playing from this weekend at Dundee Rep.

In fact, she reckons “everyone should see The Vagina Monologues”, as part of the production is about education.

“We have vagina facts too, which I quite enjoy, because some are quite fierce and some are quite funny,” she chuckles.

“For example, it used to considered that the clitoris has 8,000 nerve endings and was created purely for pleasure.

“But it turns out the reason they think that is because of a study done on cows, and we actually have 10,281 nerve endings or something.

“So it’s interesting that they based the make up of a woman’s clitoris on a study done on cows. You couldn’t make it up, really, could you?”

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at Dundee Rep until April 29. For more information and tickets, visit the theatre’s website.

