Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee

Firefighters have used cutting equipment to free a person trapped in a car after a crash on the A90 near Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision between Tealing and Petterden at around 9.20am on Saturday.

All lanes were restricted in both directions for more than two hours while police, paramedics and fire crews responded to the collision.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to approach with care as queues formed on the road.

It announced all lanes had been cleared at around 11.45am.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called by Police Scotland to report of a two vehicle crash on the A90 at Tealing at 9.25am.

“We send two appliances – one from Macalpine Road and one from the Kingsway.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment at the scene.

“We received the stop at 10.12am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near to Tealing which happened at 9.20am on Saturday.

“Ambulance were contacted.”

More to follow.