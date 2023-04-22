Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Honey has been smeared all over play equipment at Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green park, according to local residents.

The incident happened on Friday and has prompted local councillors to call for a meeting with police and city council officers.

They hope to put a halt to further acts of anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Broughty Ferry ahead of the summer season.

Vandalism

According to Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan the honey incident is only the latest in a series of acts of vandalism in Broughty Ferry in recent months.

It is followed by incidents last summer, including life-safety equipment being tampered with and graffiti daubed on local landmarks – including Broughty Castle.

According to one eye-witness the honey was spread on play equipment by a group of teenage girls.

The parent, who asked to remain annonymous, said: “A group of around four or five girls have covered everything at the park at Castle Green in honey.

“They were seen doing it and when approached ran off.

“The slides, swings and see-saw are all covered.

“Many children, including my son, were covered in sticky honey.

“This is awful behaviour.”

Councillor: ‘This is really disappointing’

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “It’s really disappointing to hear about this latest act of anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

“I have reported this to Dundee City Council and have asked for action to be taken regarding vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry as we approach the start of another summer season.

“It seems that every year with the lighter nights and better weather we get fresh spates of this type of behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

“This is the action of the minority but it spoils things for everyone else.

“I want to see action taken before it gets any worse.

Labour councillor Pete Shears said: “The recent vandalism in Castle Green and Gillies parks is absolutely unacceptable and selfish behaviour by those responsible.

“These spaces should be for all to enjoy. Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our ward.

“I have requested a meeting with the council’s community & environment teams as well as the police. ”

He added: “However, we know resources are limited, and personal and parental responsibility are the easiest way to stop this kind of behaviour.”