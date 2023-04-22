Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

The latest incident of anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry has prompted local councillors to ask for a meeting with Police Scotland

By Lindsey Hamilton
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Honey has been smeared all over play equipment at Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green park, according to local residents.

The incident happened on Friday and has prompted  local councillors to call for a meeting with police and city council officers.

They hope to put a halt to further acts of anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Broughty Ferry ahead of the summer season.

Vandalism

According to Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan the honey incident is only the latest in a series of acts of vandalism in Broughty Ferry in recent months.

It is followed by incidents last summer, including life-safety equipment being tampered with and graffiti daubed on local landmarks – including Broughty Castle.

Graffiti on the walls of Broughty Castle last year. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

According to one eye-witness the honey was spread on play equipment by a group of teenage girls.

The parent, who asked to remain annonymous, said: “A group of around four or five girls have covered everything at the park at Castle Green in honey.

“They were seen doing it and when approached ran off.

“The slides, swings and see-saw  are all covered.

“Many children,  including my son, were covered in sticky honey.

“This is awful behaviour.”

Councillor: ‘This is really disappointing’

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “It’s really disappointing to hear about this latest act of anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

“I have reported this to Dundee City Council and have asked for action to be taken regarding vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry as we approach the start of another summer season.

Councillor Craig Duncan at a smashed bus shelter in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.

“It seems that every year with the lighter nights and better weather we get fresh spates of this type of behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

“This is the action of the minority but it spoils things for everyone else.

“I want to see action taken before it gets any worse.

Labour councillor Pete Shears said: “The recent vandalism in Castle Green and Gillies parks is absolutely unacceptable and selfish behaviour by those responsible.

Broughty Ferry Labour councillor Pete Shears.

“These spaces should be for all to enjoy. Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our ward.

“I have requested a meeting with the council’s community & environment teams as well as the police. ”

He added: “However, we know resources are limited, and personal and parental responsibility are the easiest way to stop this kind of behaviour.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park - 7 unusual animal stories…
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
'It's a calling': Brave Dundee firefighters reflect on risk and glory as fallen brothers…
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
The Courier's coverage of Kirkton riots among Scottish Press Awards nominations
Festive reveller refused to leave Dundee casino and assaulted police officer
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road

Most Read

1
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…
Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children's take on local birdlife, heritage…
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented