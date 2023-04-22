Hundreds of Dundee children join classical music event at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of Dundee children join classical music event at Caird Hall

The Benedetti Sessions returned to the City of Discovery this weekend.

By Poppy Watson
Hundreds of Dundee children have attended the Benedetti Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of Dundee children have attended the Benedetti Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of Dundee children have taken part in a classical music training event at the Caird Hall.

The Benedetti Sessions – a series of string instrument workshops aimed at young people of all ages and stages from across Scotland – returned to the City of Discovery this weekend.

Music teachers have also been invited to the event, which is taking place from Friday until Sunday, to hone their instrumental skills.

Founder Nicola Benedetti and the organisation’s team of tutors welcomed 360 attendees with a live performance at the City Square venue on Saturday morning.

Nicola Benedetti performing at Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Nicola and the team of tutors welcomed 360 young musicians. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

On Friday, more than 1,150 young local people from seven Dundee primary schools took park in a workshop focusing on the fundamentals of making music.

They came from Our Lady’s, Sidlaw View, Blackness, Blackness Infants, Glebelands, Ancrum Road and St Joseph’s.

The event covered the basics of pulse, rhythm, pitch and harmony.

‘Biggest ever Benedetti Sessions’

Laura Gardiner, director of the Benedetti Foundation, said: “It is such a joy to be back in Dundee at Caird Hall for our biggest ever Benedetti Sessions.

“We are delighted to be working with over 360 young people and teachers this weekend from Dundee and across Scotland.

“Over the course of Saturday and Sunday we hope participants will relax and embrace the full experience we offer them.”

The Benedetti Foundation aims to enrich education. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The event will take place over three days. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Workshops hosted by the Dundee Benedetti Sessions include introductory string orchestra, beginner string players and instrumental teachers.

The Benedetti Foundation was established by Nicola in 2019 to deliver mass music events across the UK.

It aims to enrich the country’s education networks and targets areas where high-quality music education experiences are often restricted and under-resourced due to geographical or financial barriers.

