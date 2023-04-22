Hundreds of Dundee children join classical music event at Caird Hall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Dundee children have taken part in a classical music training event at the Caird Hall.

The Benedetti Sessions – a series of string instrument workshops aimed at young people of all ages and stages from across Scotland – returned to the City of Discovery this weekend.

Music teachers have also been invited to the event, which is taking place from Friday until Sunday, to hone their instrumental skills.

Founder Nicola Benedetti and the organisation’s team of tutors welcomed 360 attendees with a live performance at the City Square venue on Saturday morning.

On Friday, more than 1,150 young local people from seven Dundee primary schools took park in a workshop focusing on the fundamentals of making music.

They came from Our Lady’s, Sidlaw View, Blackness, Blackness Infants, Glebelands, Ancrum Road and St Joseph’s.

The event covered the basics of pulse, rhythm, pitch and harmony.

‘Biggest ever Benedetti Sessions’

Laura Gardiner, director of the Benedetti Foundation, said: “It is such a joy to be back in Dundee at Caird Hall for our biggest ever Benedetti Sessions.

“We are delighted to be working with over 360 young people and teachers this weekend from Dundee and across Scotland.

“Over the course of Saturday and Sunday we hope participants will relax and embrace the full experience we offer them.”

Workshops hosted by the Dundee Benedetti Sessions include introductory string orchestra, beginner string players and instrumental teachers.

The Benedetti Foundation was established by Nicola in 2019 to deliver mass music events across the UK.

It aims to enrich the country’s education networks and targets areas where high-quality music education experiences are often restricted and under-resourced due to geographical or financial barriers.