Home News Perth & Kinross

Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff

The road remains closed after the incident in the town's Burrell Street

By Lindsey Hamilton
The overturned lorry in Burrell Street, Crieff

A trailer transporting cattle on the back of a tractor overturned in Crieff on Saturday.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Perthshire town’s Burrell Street around 3pm.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties but eye-witnesses describe seeing cows at the scene.

The street remains closed to traffic and pedestrians and police are still at the scene.

Burrell Street, Crieff. Image: Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Saturday officers were called to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a tractor and a trailer on Burrell Street, Crieff.

“Officers are at the scene and the road remains closed.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report from Police Scotland at 3pm that a trailer on the back of a tractor had overturned in Burrell Street, Crieff.

“We sent three appliances and a heavy lifting unit from Perth, Auchterarder and Comrie.

“SFRS made the scene safe and we left at 4.45pm.”

Eye-witnesses report seeing multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

One eye-witnesses said: “Poor cows that were in the trailer  – not a pretty site.”

 

More follows

