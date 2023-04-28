Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius

The North Carolina born musician, who now calls Ireland home, plays Perth with her husband, Francesco Turrini.

By Rob Adams
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.

Rhiannon Giddens, who appears at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday April 30, is a remarkably resourceful musician across a remarkable range of music.

A trained opera singer, North Carolina-born Rhiannon can glide over Monteverdi’s Si Dolce è’l Tormento. She can slip into puirt à beul – the Scottish Gaelic songs that became dance music when instruments were proscribed – as naturally as she can the Seminole powwow songs in her family background.

And when the television country music drama series Nashville needed a gospel singer to help one of its wayward young stars, Rhiannon played the part as to the manner born.

Fiddle and banjo

This barely scratches the surface; she’s also a fiddler and banjo player, a fine folk dancer, writes children’s books and is officially a genius, thanks to the MacArthur Fellows Programme granting her that status.

Rhiannon first came to UK audiences’ attention with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group she formed in the noughties to honour black old-time string band figures such as fiddler Joe Thompson.

Rhiannon Giddens, pictured with Francesco Turrisi, is officially a genius.

Of multi-racial descent herself, she felt that black musicians’ contribution was in danger of being air-brushed out of what was largely perceived as white music.

The Chocolate Drops made an impression and gave Rhiannon a platform from which she launched a solo career.

Her second album under her own name, Freedom Highway, named after the Staple Singers’ civil rights anthem, was a powerful statement, although responses such as “you sing that song so nicely” aren’t quite what she had in mind when she decided to cover such material.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that Freedom Highway itself was so topical at that point,” she says. “But the things that were going on in the U. and being seen on the TV news had been going on all the time.

“We’d uncovered them rather than discovered them. If, by singing those songs, I made people get up off the couch and start voting, then I feel I’ve achieved something.”

Lives in Ireland

These days Rhiannon lives in Ireland with her partner, Italian musician Francesco Turrisi, with whom she appears in Perth. She’s far from out of sight, out of mind, as far as her US audience is concerned, however.

She won Living Blues Awards for her outstanding musicianship and record production abilities in 2020 and the album she and Francesco released in 2021, They’re Calling Me Home, won the Best Folk Album category at the Grammys the following year.

Rhiannon Giddens with husband Franceso Turrisi.

It was during a previous appearance at Perth Concert Hall that Rhiannon stunned the audience by singing in Gaelic. It turns out that she learned from two great sources, Cathy-Ann MacPhee, from Barra, and Margaret Bennett, a singer and respected scholar of Gaelic culture.

“Some years ago, I was seeing this fellow who spoke Gaelic and I got heavily into it too,” she says.

“I’m really interested in history and when I looked into the settlers who came to my home state, I found that the largest settlement of Hebridean islanders outside of Scotland was right there in North Carolina.

“And of course, it turned out there were African Americans who spoke Gaelic, so I thought, this is part of my heritage.”

Rhiannon Giddens plays Perth on Sunday, April 30.

