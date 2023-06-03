Q&A: Getting to know serial killer expert and closet ‘scaredy cat’ Cheish Merryweather

Crime Viral founder Cheish Merryweather is back in Dundee tonight, to find out who among us has a psychopathic brain.

After a sold out night in December, the Midlands-based podcast host is returning to the Gardyne Theatre with a her Serial Killers and Psychopaths live show.

As well as covering topics such as the ‘top 10 motivations of a serial killer’ and ‘how to defend yourself from a psychopath’, Cheish will also conduct a series of ‘psychopath tests’ on the audience, derived from her background as a research psychologist.

Ahead of the show, I had an in-depth chat with Cheish about what makes a psychopath and the workings of the test – and even got tested myself.

But as well as what makes killers tick, I wanted to get to know woman – and self-confessed ‘scaredy cat’ – who spends her life rooting around the minds of the most dangerous people on Earth.

17 Questions with Cheish Merryweather

What was the first case to get you interested in serial killers?

The Yorkshire Ripper. I was far too young, about eight years old, when I read a book about him. I couldn’t sleep at night!

Does doing this job ever make you scared?

Oh, I am the biggest scaredy cat in the world, definitely! But the more we research, the more we understand about psychopathy and serial killers, and the more it puts my anxiety at ease.

What’s the biggest misconception about psychopaths?

That they don’t have empathy. The are perfectly capable of understanding other people’s feelings – they just don’t feel moved to do anything about them.

You seem to have a taste for the morbid – write your epitaph?

Oooh, it would be ‘Stayed weird’ or something like that.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I think I would’ve been that weirdo librarian who just hangs out in the true crime aisle.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Walking my dog through the woods in the morning. He’s a rescue dog, a giant Lurcher and his name’s Stig. He’s supposed to be a hunting dog but he’s the worst in the world. I’m a vegetarian as well, so I love that he’s so bad at it.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

As a kid, I fell in love with Inverness. I used to go up there with family. And as a kid who loved mysteries, I was obsessed with the Loch Ness Monster!

Last book you read?

This is on brand for me – Just Babies: The Origins of Good and Evil by Paul Bloom, all to do with if babies can tell if people are evil or not. They’ve found that they can, even at 4-5 months old.

Music you listen to in the car?

I’m not good at anything past the ’90s, I’m a really old soul. Anything from the ’60s or 70s, soul, disco, funk. And I’m obsessed with ABBA. Most people might think I’m banging my head to heavy metal, but I’ve actually got the ABBA Gold hits on.

Who inspires you?

Probably those in my field who have already written tons more books than me. Dr Julia Shaw, Dr Kevin Dutton. Their contribution to the world of the dark side of the personality, I use in my work every day.

‘An old lady being swindled – that’s my chill downtime’

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

I’d have to take my notebook from when I was a little girl, when I used to write all my horror stories down. It just amuses me greatly! I’m like: ‘What a little freak!’ But it turned out alright in the end, right?

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

I think I’d take some time off work and just go to the most reclusive resort and finally get these bloomin’ books written that everyone’s asking for.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Oh yes, absolutely, though maybe not just looking at someone. But I knew when I met my boyfriend, from the first moment we spoke, that he was my soulmate, definitely. Chocolate or a good cake can be love at first sight – other people, a connection at first sight.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

To get up early. I know that sounds so bland and everybody knows about this, but getting up before everyone else does, you get a tiny little piece of the world that’s just yours, before the phone starts going and the emails start coming in. It’s absolute bliss.

What do you do to unwind?

I’m really into my white collar crime stuff at the minute, and I love a documentary. So when I’ve had enough serial murder for one day, I’ll put on an old lady being swindled – that’s my chill downtime!

What or who are you proudest of?

Definitely making a connection with so many people up and down the country who have the same morbid, frightening interests as I do.

Because to be able to have a conversation about Ted Bundy’s kill count isn’t normal, but somehow in this community, we’ve made those kind of things normal. And I’m proud of that.

Finally, could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Oh yeah, definitely – I’d be really good at that. The one thing I did score highly on the psychopath test is being cool and calm under pressure.

Absolutely, I’d get stuck in! I might actually be really rubbish at it, but I’m yet to find out.

Cheish Merryweather’s Serial Killer and Psychopaths night is back at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee tonight, June 3, at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, see the theatre’s website.