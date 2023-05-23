What can you do in Perth this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer is on its way and Perth is set to be abuzz with activities.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The sun will be out (hopefully!) and there will be lots to enjoy. I’m Hannah and I am a Commercial Copywriter here at DC Thomson, but I also call Perth my home – which means I am starting to plan out my summer. Here are just a few upcoming events in the city I’m marking in my diary.

It’s always nice to have things to do when the weather is warm. I really love the atmosphere in the city when there’s something on. I think it’s part of what makes Perth a great place to live. It’s also a fantastic place to visit for a weekend. There are endless places to eat and drink, as well of plenty of things to do. I will always hype Perth up!

And this summer, Perth & Kinross Council is putting on an array of events. Some of these will even be free to attend, which is fantastic. Intrigued? Let’s dive right in and look at what’s on over the summer months.

Vintage Vehicles Weekend

Perth’s vintage car rally is back for another year. This year’s event is on June 3 and 4. People will have the opportunity to go and look at a parade of vintage cars.

The first day of the event features a rally down Perth’s iconic Tay Street.

The street will take a step back in time with a static display of over 60 vintage vehicles, including super cars and very special centrepiece classics. This event is completely free.

On June 3, a very special event is set to take place – people are invited to view the personal collection of Morris Leslie. There will be a fixed donation to Cancer Research for this.

This would make a fantastic long weekend for a family, or any car enthusiasts. Whilst you’re in Perth, why not soak up all of the wonderful restaurants in the city centre?

Perth Mela Festival

This fantastic festival celebrates people from all cultures and walks of life. Returning for a second year, Perth Mela Festival is a colourful, vibrant event including world music, dance and culture.

Featuring a colourful parade, two stages of entertainment and loads of fun activities, grab your friends, dust off your dancing shoes and join favourite musicians including Macumba, Sahara, Unison and Rhythm Wave. Perth Mela Festival is also free for everyone to enjoy.

Scotland Trending: Festival of the Arts

Scotland Trending is back at Perth Festival of the Arts, showcasing the hottest singer-song-writing talent in Scotland. This one-day, family-friendly event at the Ice Factory features live music throughout the day, alongside a food court and beer garden with tasty treats, including woodfired pizza, craft beer, Indian cuisine, churros, coffee and delicious cake stalls. The event will take place on June 3 from 12pm-7pm.

The line-up features rising stars in music in Scotland and includes Chris Small, Berta Kennedy, Magpie Blue, Connor Fyfe, Flew the Arrow and Sophie Penman.

‘The Hauntings’ WW1 Sculpture – Black Watch Castle and Museum

‘The Hauntings’, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier, will be on display at The Black Watch Castle and Museum between July 1 and November 12. Perth will be the only place in Scotland to host this statue.

The ghostly sculpture, which stands at 6.5 metres high, was commissioned for the World War One centenary in 2014 by a couple based in Somerset, Jo Oliver and Paul Richards, to commemorate those who served in the war. The inspiration behind the sculpture was the reported sightings of a ghostly soldier seen wandering around the Somerset hills close to where Jo grew up, looking for his way home.

Whilst you’re here, you can stop into the café at the museum for a lovely spot of lunch. The menu is filled with plenty of local delights. To have a look at the menu, head to the Black Watch Museum’s website.

Learn more about ‘The Hauntings’ on the Perth City website.

City of Perth Salute

This August, the streets of Perth will be brought to life with music and marching as a range of pipe bands and other spectacular performers come together for The City of Perth Salute.

Inspired by the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the parade of international pipe and military bands will be joined by local musicians, dancers and performers from across Perthshire and Scotland in this fantastic free family event on August 6.

The centre of town will be absolutely bustling with activity. If you’re feeling peckish or in need of a caffeine-fix, why not check out the fantastic local cafes in the city centre.

The salute will be taking place around the Perth café quarter.

Otherlands Music and Arts Festival

Otherlands returns to the Parklands at Scone Palace for this year’s event, which will take place from August 11 – 13. The three-day camping retreat of music, art and culture features the best acts in live and electronic music across five stages.

Presented by the established Scottish promoters FLY, Otherlands will return to the stately grounds of Scone Palace in the idyllic Perthshire countryside, following on from the hugely successful debut edition last year which has already positioned the event as a key fixture of Scotland’s festival scene.

Alongside the first-class music programme, Otherlands offers an immersive festival experience with yoga and meditation sessions, comedy acts, talks from industry leaders and hands-on DJ workshops.

These are just a few of the many fantastic events being held in Perth this summer. On the Perth City website, you can find a full list of activities.

Why am I so excited about this?

I love that there’s a mixture of events offering something for all tastes and budgets. I, for one, can’t wait to be out and about in Perth this summer, soaking up the atmosphere of the city.

I am a huge advocate of the fair city and feel that often, she can be overlooked in favour of larger centres. However, as you can see from this small selection I’ve mentioned, there are a whole host of wonderful events on offer and plenty of activities and dining out options to build your visit into a short stay. I’m certainly looking forward to enjoying every second of the summer here in Perth!

For more information on the wonderful events on offer this summer in Perth, head to the Perth City website. There is something for everyone.