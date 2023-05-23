Police probe as van stolen from Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a van was stolen from a Dunfermline street.

Officers were called to St Leonards Street, outside the Olive Tree Hotel, at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Aleksandra Ola Walasz launched an appeal for help in tracking down the van, which belongs to her mum, on social media.

The white van has a distinctive Paul Walker sticker on the back.

Aleksandra told The Courier: “We’d just like to appeal for any information and warn others.

“During our posts on Facebook, we counted five vehicles being reported stolen within two days – including ours, and no one seems to have had any luck with finding them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Sunday, officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle on St Leonards Street, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”