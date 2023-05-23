Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after armed police descended on a Dundee street.

Specialist officers were called to St Columba Gardens in St Mary’s just after 8pm on Monday.

It came after reports the man was seen carrying a weapon – though police say nothing was found in the area.

The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Man due in Dundee Sheriff Court

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.15pm on Monday, police received a report of a disturbance, and a man allegedly seen with a weapon, in the St Columba Gardens area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“No weapon was recovered in the area.”