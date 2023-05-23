Dundee Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee street Specialist officers were called to reports of a man carrying a weapon in St Mary's on Monday. By James Simpson and Kieran Webster May 23 2023, 10.26am Share Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4414837/armed-police-st-columba-gardens-dundee/ Copy Link St Columba Gardens in Dundee. Image: Google Street View. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after armed police descended on a Dundee street. Specialist officers were called to St Columba Gardens in St Mary’s just after 8pm on Monday. It came after reports the man was seen carrying a weapon – though police say nothing was found in the area. The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Man due in Dundee Sheriff Court A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.15pm on Monday, police received a report of a disturbance, and a man allegedly seen with a weapon, in the St Columba Gardens area of Dundee. “Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. “No weapon was recovered in the area.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close