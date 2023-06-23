‘I felt like Rod Stewart’: Silencers’ frontman Jimme O’Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead of Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘I felt like Rod Stewart’: Silencers’ frontman Jimme O’Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead of Dundee gig

Jimme O'Neill will be joined by his son and daughter on stage at Beat Generator for the acoustic Silencers gig.

Silencers' frontman Jimme O'Neill spoke to Andrew Welsh ahead of a Dundee gig tomorrow.
By Andrew Welsh

Playing a first-ever acoustic tour is like going back to where it all started for Jimme O’Neill.

Ahead of a visit to Beat Generator in Dundee tomorrow, The Silencers frontman explains the rationale behind the novel sojourn – and how he’s keeping it in the family in every sense.

“I started in folk and acoustic music, playing with my mother and father,” says Glasgow-born Jimme.

“They were singing Scottish and Irish songs and I was kind of playing badly on guitar.

“That was the very first thing I did when I was about 14 or 15, and now there’s four of us playing acoustic songs as a family.”

The sixty-something’s being joined in a trimmed line-up by his guitarist son James and vocalist daughter Aura, with other close relatives guesting.

The acoustic Silencers line-up is led by Jimme O’Neill, who’s shown front right flanked by his daughter Aura and son James. Image: Supplied by Aura O’Neill Date.

Best known for anthemic singles Painted Moon and I Can Feel It, The Silencers were bracketed with Big Country and U2 as part of the 80s’ Big Music scene but enjoyed fewer hits.

Love for them persists in Scotland, while their upbeat Celtic stylings have ensured sizeable fan bases in France, where O’Neill lives, and Spain.

Jimme ‘felt like Rod Stewart’ in PJ Molloys

“We haven’t toured the UK for years, but we’ve done things in Scotland,” the singer adds.

“When we get together as a full band it’s usually for festivals. We’re doing this tour because we’ve got an album coming out soon and there’s a few new songs in the set.

“Also, certain places got in touch to ask us to come and play. We realised we could do smaller venues, but not with the same set-up that we usually have, so the idea of putting on an acoustic tour came around.

“If a song can work acoustically it’ll work electrically, it’s just a case of getting the arrangement right.”

Fans in Fife got a taste of the band’s new material at PJ Molloys last Friday – an “absolutely fantastic” gig in O’Neill’s view.

“As soon as we started an oldie the punters just all sang along with it – I felt a bit like Rod Stewart,” he laughs.

“I hadn’t played in Dunfermline, I think, since my first band was on the same bill as The Skids and Lene Lovich in the ’80s at the Alhambra, but it was a fantastic audience – and we appreciated that they listened to the new songs.”

Jimme started out with Fingerprintz in the late ’70s before forming The Silencers in 1986 with late guitarist Cha Burns.

Their debut album A Letter From St Paul appeared the following year.

Six further studio LPs followed up to 2004’s Come, and the band have continued to play live sporadically since then.

Now, 19 years on, their Silent Highway opus is due in October.

New songs written using chalk drawings

One new track, eco-protest 67 Overdrive, is classic Silencers with an added twist in the form of a Farfisa organ melody that recalls Jimme’s boyhood heroes, early 60s chart-toppers The Tornados.

“First and foremost I try to follow my instincts and just write a good song,” he declares.

“They’re usually all written on an acoustic guitar and then when I make my demos I play with a little drum machine and I get the rhythm from that, and then I put a bassline on it.

“And of course, the subject matter always is about something I feel needs to be said.”

The singer deployed a novel method of developing ideas for the album.

“I decided for each title to create a picture in chalk on a blackboard, so I designed a drawing for each song,” he says.

“I had to rub it out before I did the next one, so it’s sort of ephemeral but it created an image in my head.

The Silencers’ Silent Highway album art reflects the drawing Jimme did to inspire the song. 

“For the song Silent Highway I drew a road in a kind of psychedelic landscape with a car in the distance, and at the front there’s a little hedgehog crossing the road.

“That actually happened. I was in France going to get the bus, and there was a hedgehog on the road rolled up as it was approaching.

“I couldn’t think what to do – this is a bit dark – but I’ve always played football and I just gently chipped the hedgehog onto the pavement then ran to get my bus.

“That incident was kind of like a metaphor for where mankind is going.”

The Silencers will play Beat Generator in Dundee tomorrow and The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on June 25. Tickets are available at gigantic.com

