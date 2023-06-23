EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and Bazball is here to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and Bazball is here to stay

The Courier columnist loves the attacking sport England are showcasing.

Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
The England cricketers love playing for Ben Stokes. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

I’ll be honest, cricket must be the only sport we play in Scotland that I never tried when I was growing up.

Rounders, yes! Cricket, nope.

But any sport that can build to the sort of crescendo that the last day of the first Ashes test match reached will catch my attention on the TV.

I don’t think you can downplay the significance of the impact Ben Stokes has had on the game as a whole.

The five-day discipline of cricket was still the pinnacle for plenty of people who had a real passion for the sport but its crossover impact was on the decline.

And you were starting to see top players prioritise the shorter formats for the money they could earn and the enjoyment factor of the actual games.

That’s why Tuesday’s last day and what it represents was so significant.

When you hear the English players talks about how much they’re loving being part of a team that puts an emphasis on entertaining and being attacking and bold, it speaks volumes.

Maybe England would have won if they’d been a bit more conservative at certain points and kept the traditionalists happy.

But Stokes see the bigger picture for his team and his sport.

You can bet England won’t back down in the second match – if anything, they’ll probably be even more aggressive.

‘Bazball’ is here to stay. When sport advances like this, it never goes back.

Look at the likes of snooker, and curling even, where safety first mindsets are history.

Players and fans will want to see more of this type of cricket.

And they might actually convert me!

I definitely felt sorry for Moeen Ali more than the rest of the England lads.

That blister on his finger looked a really nippy one!

And to make matters worse, he got fined for using a spray to dry it.

Talk about rubbing salt in a wound!

Injured fingers will be pretty standard for spin bowlers, I would imagine.

In curling, even though we use our hands a lot (sweepers in particular) it’s usually feet that cause the annoying small injuries.

The type of shoes we wear take a while to soften up and the blisters they create can be pretty bad.

So bad that in one tournament I was competing in there was a curler who had to go to hospital with an infected one.

There’s a good reason we hold on to a comfy pair of shoes for as long as we can, even if they’re falling part!

I’m looking forward to getting back into a Team GB bubble for a few days.

I’ve had a few months getting to grips with the demands of my role as Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

And the next part of learning the job is heading to Krakow to see what goes on behind the scenes at the European Games.

I’m intrigued to see how close to an Olympic-type team camp it will feel like.

I do like the concept – becoming a European champion is a massive thing whatever you’re competing in.

And bringing different sports under the banner of one big event can only help to bridge the gap to the Olympics.

Being part of Team GB was always the pinnacle for me and I’m really excited to be back in the middle of it again.

