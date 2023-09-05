Outlander actor Frank Gilhooley to bring industry expertise to Dundee with bespoke V&A workshop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outlander actor Frank Gilhooley to bring industry expertise to Dundee with bespoke V&A workshop

The Scottish actor has appeared in Still Game, River City and Guardians of the Galaxy.

By Rebecca Baird
Frank played Torin the ringmaker in Outlander. Image: Frank Gilhooley.
Frank played Torin the ringmaker in Outlander. Image: Frank Gilhooley.

Outlander’s Torin, also known as Scottish actor Frank Gilhooley, is bound for Dundee this weekend with his bespoke performance masterclass.

Loanhead-born Frank, 52, who played the ringmaker in the iconic Scottish drama, will take participants on a two-day immersive journey at V&A Dundee this Friday and Saturday with his self-made workshop, Emotions in Performance.

But though fellow actors and performers “would benefit”, Frank insists the masterclass is for anyone of any background, “whether you’re an actor or a joiner”.

Frank Gilhooley as Mark, taking over from Boaby in the new Still Game series. Image: Frank Gilhooley.

“I get a real kick out of watching people grow,” explains Frank, who fittingly runs a successful landscaping business between acting roles, which have included Mark the bartender in Still Game and incestual rapist John Maclean in River City.

Throughout the two-day journey, which is informed by Frank’s training under his mentor, renowned Hollywood acting coach Bernard Hiller, participants will be taken through emotional exercises, targeted mediation and acting scene work to help them “improve confidence and performance, and find their authentic selves”.

‘It is quite spiritual’

Not for the faint hearted (or those under the age of 20) Frank warns that the emotional exercises will “take people to places they’ve never been, where they won’t want to go again” adding, “I’ve found that wherever there’s secrets in a family, that’s where the poison is.”

But he promises a huge payoff for those who approach the workshop with “an open heart”, explaining that many participants in periods of poor mental health have found solace in the classes.

“I’ve had so many people say to me that I didn’t just help their lives, I saved their lives,” he says solemnly. “These beautiful human being who were a bit lost and now they’ve found their way.

“It sounds quite religious, and it isn’t at all – but I’ll tell you what, it is quite spiritual.”

Willing participants must bring a pen and a notebook, and be comfortable with working closely with other members of the group.

As the work will involve reading emotions, Frank explains that masks cannot be worn throughout the masterclass.

“There’s things we’ll do that are along the lines of what actors do, so you’ll have to stand up and be bold,” he says. “But it’ll be worth it.”

Emotions In Performance with Frank Gilhooley will run at V&A Dundee from 9am on Friday September 8 to 5pm on Saturday September 9.  To find out more or purchase tickets, visit the V&A website.

