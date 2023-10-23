REVIEW: Four stars for ‘unflinching’ football drama Moorcroft ahead of Dundee run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Four stars for ‘unflinching’ football drama Moorcroft ahead of Dundee run

The new NTS touring production showcases the pressures on men's mental health when the world teaches machismo.

Moorcroft is a play with football at its heart.
Moorcroft is a play with football at its heart. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

In a society which teaches men to be macho and bottle up their emotions, Moorcroft is an unflinching – but entertaining – spotlight on male mental health issues.

Originally produced by Glasgow’s Tron Theatre in 2022, the play did so well that the National Theatre of Scotland has sent it on tour around the country.

And Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre was the perfect venue for a play about a small-town pub football team and the impact it has on the young men who play for it.

Martin Docherty stars as Garry in Moorcroft.
The soundtrack and fashion of the 1980s shines through the action of the play.

Although it’s set in Paisley – the play is inspired by writer/director Eilidh Loan’s father and memories of his own youthful footballing friends – there are parks in Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Cumbernauld and any of the other venues it’s visiting where lads like this and their stories exist.

Martin Docherty is Garry, who brings the teenage team together in the late ‘80s, and he plays the part well both as the young lad he was and as the older man looking back on those days.

Also in the team are Mick (Jatinder Singh Randhawa), who suffers racist abuse, Tubs (Dylan Wood), who decides to come out as gay despite the predictable small town response, and Mince (Bailey Newsome), whose lack of smarts is his own armour against the world.

Parka-wearing mod Sooty (Kyle Gardiner) and ambitious Noodles (Santino Smith) both fall victim to different health concerns, while Paul (Sean Connor) is the most complex character – beaten by his dad at home, his own pain and sadness spews out into the world as racism and homophobia.

Playwright and director Eilidh Loan was inspired by her dad's experiences growing up.

Few of these characters have happy endings, but what really counts is that when they’re together and playing football is when they’re genuinely happy.

Through brisk patter, kitsch dance sequences, toilet humour (literally), a soundtrack featuring period music like Joy Division and often industrial and discriminatory language to get the point across, Loan and her team show what proper male bonding looks like.

Moorcroft is currently touring Scotland, including dates at Dundee Rep Theatre on Friday and Saturday October 27 and 28. www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

Moorcroft is a play with football at its heart. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
