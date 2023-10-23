Dundee businesswoman and son killed in building fire in India

A Dundee-based businesswoman and her young son have been killed in a building fire in Mumbai.

Glory Valthaty, 42, and Joshua James Roberts, eight, died on Monday morning after the tragedy in the city’s Kandivali suburb where they were visiting relatives.

Indian media reports claim the mum and son were staying in a flat – on the fourth floor of the Veena Santoor building – owned by Glory’s brother, former IPL cricketer Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty.

Aberdeen residents Glory and Joshua, on the trip with husband Noel Roberts and daughter Faith, were pronounced dead on arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.

Glory, who also goes by the surname Valthaty-Roberts, has business interests in the City of Discovery, with her company Faith Project Consultants Limited registered in Broughty Ferry.

She is also believed to have worked as an anaesthetist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, living in the Garthdee area of the city.

Tragedy in Mumbai

India’s News9Live reported: “The victims had arrived in Mumbai from Scotland during Navratri [the annual Hindu festival].

“Since Paul’s flat was on the fourth floor, the victims were staying there.

“When the fire broke out, they attempted to rush down towards the stairs but got trapped in smoke and flames and couldn’t make it to safety.

“They were declared brought dead at the hospital. Three other people sustained injuries in the fire incident.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of two British nationals who have died in Mumbai.”