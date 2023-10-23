Dundee businesswoman and son killed in building fire in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businesswoman and son killed in building fire in India

The tragedy took place in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb where the family were visiting relatives.

By Neil Henderson and Ellidh Aitken
Dr Glory Valthaty and her family.
Dr Glory Valthaty died on Monday morning in Mumbai, India. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee-based businesswoman and her young son have been killed in a building fire in Mumbai.

Glory Valthaty, 42, and Joshua James Roberts, eight, died on Monday morning after the tragedy in the city’s Kandivali suburb where they were visiting relatives.

Indian media reports claim the mum and son were staying in a flat – on the fourth floor of the Veena Santoor building – owned by Glory’s brother, former IPL cricketer Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty.

Aberdeen residents Glory and Joshua, on the trip with husband Noel Roberts and daughter Faith, were pronounced dead on arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.

Glory, who also goes by the surname Valthaty-Roberts, has business interests in the City of Discovery, with her company Faith Project Consultants Limited registered in Broughty Ferry.

She is also believed to have worked as an anaesthetist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, living in the Garthdee area of the city.

Tragedy in Mumbai

India’s News9Live reported: “The victims had arrived in Mumbai from Scotland during Navratri [the annual Hindu festival].

“Since Paul’s flat was on the fourth floor, the victims were staying there.

“When the fire broke out, they attempted to rush down towards the stairs but got trapped in smoke and flames and couldn’t make it to safety.

“They were declared brought dead at the hospital. Three other people sustained injuries in the fire incident.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of two British nationals who have died in Mumbai.”

