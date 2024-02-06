REVIEW: Four stars for Jekyll and Hyde as Shetland actor Forbes Masson brings one-hander to Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Four stars for Jekyll and Hyde as Shetland actor Forbes Masson brings one-hander to Dundee Rep

With a simple set and just one actor, this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's gothic novel swaps potions for psychological poison.

Shetland and High Life actor Forbes Masson is returning to Scottish theatres in Jekyll and Hyde. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

This new, one-actor adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous story about the human mind’s duality is pitched beautifully.

There is no expansive cast, there are no grand effects – just star actor Forbes Masson and the words of playwright Gary McNair, whose treatment of the tale foregoes grotesque transformations and magical potions to get to the horrific heart of a human unleashing their basest desires.

Originally presented by Reading Rep Theatre, the play was restaged last month by Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre, and is now on tour, arriving in Dundee this week.

Directed by Michael Fentiman, its return of Masson (one half of Victor and Barry with Alan Cumming, and also an experienced stage actor) to Scottish theatres is a very welcome development.

The stark staging of Jekyll and Hyde, starring Forbes Masson. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

He narrates as Gabriel Utterson, the lawyer who infamously encounters the thuggish Edward Hyde as he tramples a young girl, then has cause to believe Hyde might be blackmailing his respectable client Henry Jekyll.

Of course, that Hyde and Jekyll are the same person is a twist long since spoiler-ed, but McNair’s story finds a new tonal spin.

Masson is ‘real treat’ in leading role

It leans less on Jekyll & Hyde as a mysterious thriller, and more on the story as a sinister psychological drama, in which the motives of all involved – not least Utterson – are open to corruption and fearful complacency.

Masson is a real treat in the lead, blending a thoughtful Victorian eloquence with a real tension and occasional smog-dark humour.

Masson blends humour and eloquence as lawyer Gabriel Utterson. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Around him, Max Jones’ design and Richard Howell’s lighting comprises a raised platform and a series of sharp neon lights.

It’s a simple but effective arrangement, especially where the foreboding door to Hyde’s home is picked out in the background.

Only using the edge of the platform as an occasional perch for Masson adds the slightest awkwardness to what is a very smooth, convincing and thoroughly thoughtful piece of work.

Jekyll & Hyde is at Dundee Rep Theatre from February 7-10. Seen at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh.

