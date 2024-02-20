Review: Ragnarok – a puppet show unlike anything I’ve ever seen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Ragnarok – a puppet show unlike anything I’ve ever seen

The sets may be miniature, but the story is expansive in the newest production from Tortoise in a Nutshell.

Ragnarok uses miniatures but the production is anything but small. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Ragnarok uses miniatures but the production is anything but small. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

There are puppet shows, and then there’s Ragnarok.

Conjured up by Scottish theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell, this immersive experience sees a living, breathing world built in miniature on the stage.

Inspired by the ancient Norse Ragnarok myth about the death of gods like Odin, Thor and Loki, and the destruction and rebirth of the world, the play is dark. Yet it’s also a fantastical and captivating journey into mystery.

Four performers and puppeteers (Emily Nicholl, Dylan Read, Shakara Rose Carter and Jim Harbourne) move in the darkness onstage, building and dismantling sets, and manipulating the little clay figures which populate them.

All the time, they use small, hand-held cameras to project images of this tiny world in human scale on the large video backdrop.

Projection apparatus on Ragnarok. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Like a live animation, these images show a dystopian alternate present, where the world is enduring an environmental catastrophe.

The actors build a town where law and order is breaking down, a service station where an end-of-days preacher and his cultists live, an endless uphill plain where our heroes trek, and the destruction wrought by the snake god – one of the actors in an elaborate mask, towering above the world.

All the while, a girl and her young brother go on a tragic quest through this land, and the visual comedy of the moment they find an abandoned playpark to play in is just perfect.

‘Unique and absorbing’ play

Designer Arran Howie and lighting designer Simon Wilkinson have worked visual wonders, while Jim Harbourne’s score for instruments and voice is live and atmospheric.

Ragnarok is coming to Dundee and St Andrews this week. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

This unique and absorbing play was first thought of three years before Covid – and much like the world it shows, Ragnarok had to be reborn all over again after production was shut down during the pandemic.

It’s a good thing it was, because audiences will never have seen anything like it.

Do yourself a favour and catch it during its brief visits to Dundee and St Andrews this week.

Ragnarok is at Dundee Rep Theatre on February 20-21, then at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on February 23. It was seen at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh. 

More from Entertainment

Ragnarok uses miniatures but the production is anything but small. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Meet Fanny Christie, the artist behind Broughty Ferry's bronze dolphins - and be in…
Ragnarok uses miniatures but the production is anything but small. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Why Dundee delivery driver Paul spends his annual leave singing in care homes for…
Love Island: All Stars (ITV)
Winners of first Love Island: All Stars crowned
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden provides health update after being admitted to respiratory unit
Ragnarok uses miniatures but the production is anything but small. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Review: Perth Youth actors make 'perfectly enjoyable job' of tricky classic Antigone
A Sarah Everard documentary will air on BBC One (BBC Studios/PA)
BBC to air Sarah Everard documentary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during GB News’ People’s Forum (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)
GB News programme with Rishi Sunak investigated by Ofcom over impartiality rules
Kawser Quamer reassured her viewers that her niece’s surprise birthday party had been a ‘huge success’ (BBC/PA)
BBC presenter says niece’s surprise party was ‘success’ after live TV blunder
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Ian West/PA)
Another skating celebrity is eliminated from Dancing On Ice
Harry Styles in the stands during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road (PA)
Harry Styles witnesses Luton Town’s defeat from the stands

Conversation