Dundee-based psychic to the stars is gearing up for special Tayside dates

June Field is doing a live demo in Dundee and a spiritual workshop in St Andrews this month.

A smiling June Field
June Field, Dundee-based psychic to the stars. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s shaping up to be a busy month for June Field, with a live demo in Dundee and a spiritual workshop in St Andrews on the cards.

The Dundee-based psychic, who is friends with Linda Lusardi, Judy Murray, Hugh Grant and Gary Numan, and has worked with countless other famous faces, says tickets are selling like hotcakes for both events.

“It’s the first time I’ve done a demo in Dundee since 2017, so it’ll be great to be back,” says June.

June with comedian Helen Lederer.

“The event, on March 13, is being held in the ballroom of the Invercarse Hotel, and it’s such a lovely venue.”

The high energy evening promises to be full of laughter and tears, along with “evidence” that loved ones who have passed exist.

Dundee date for June Field – ‘world’s greatest psychic’

For anyone wondering what June – who has been named “the world’s greatest psychic” does at demos, it has absolutely nothing to do with seances and sitting round in circles holding hands in the dark.

June with her pal Hugh Grant.
Rather, what she does is conduct demonstrations of mediumship.

“I connect with people in the audience by getting into their energy,” explains June.

“Then, when I’m in their energy, I become aware of who is around them, and who wants to connect.”

June is equally excited about her two-day spiritual workshop in St Andrews on March 30 and 31: it’s the only workshop she’s running in 2024.

Spiritual workshop in secret barn in St Andrews

There are limited places for the intimate “hands-on” session, which will be held in a secret venue in the Fife town.

“The weekend will take place in a beautiful Dutch barn,” reveals June. “It will cover many aspects, from spiritual connection to healing energies.

“It’s open to everyone from complete beginners to spiritual workers who want to sharpen or enhance their connection to spirit.”

June with her friend Linda Lusardi.
The weekend will also explore the energies of colours and art, with participants encouraged to draw and feel colours and auras.

There will also be focus on psychometry – a method of honing your intuitive skills and abilities.

Going into a person’s energy

June will teach people how to be more aware of themselves – and others – and how to be more receptive to how people are feeling.

She says: “A lot of what I do is about going into a person’s energy, and I want to show people how to do that, too.

“I love it when the penny drops for someone – when they find their key to connecting.”

June Field with actress Gaynor Faye.

June says we all “vibrate” at different rates – and that even animals, plants and flowers have an “energy”.

She says many people can learn how to tap into this energy – through practice and meditation.

“You have to find what works for you – your own key, a sound that resonates with you,” she says.

“I can help put people on the road to finding the key to opening up spiritual channels and communicating with spirit.”

June is a big name in the world of mediums

As far as psychic mediums go, June, who was widowed in 2009, is a big name.
Revered by celebrities galore, she gained the title of ‘World’s Greatest Psychic’ after winning the 2012 International Battle of the Psychics in Ukraine.

More than 70,000 took part in the televised competition, which was watched by an audience of 34 million.

The judging panel included illusionist Uri Geller who said of June: “I have never seen a psychic so specific”.

Illusionist Uri Geller.

Tasks put to contestants involved analysing photos of people and deducing whether they were dead or alive, and describing physical issues, or markings, they might have.

During filming in Ukraine June helped solve a murder, working with police, and describing the killer’s tattoo, scar and car – and even noting that he smelled of oil.

When he was caught nine months later, he told police that June had been 99.9% accurate with her description.

Born to be a medium

June, whose great-aunt was a transfiguration medium – specialising in taking on the facial features of the dead – says she was born to do what she does.

Not long after her dad died, she started attending a spiritual church where a woman called Jenny Brown helped her to develop her mediumship.

Ever since, she’s harnessed her powers to help people when they need it most.

June with singer Tony Christie.

That can be when they’re grieving, or simply desperate to hear from loved ones who have passed. June says it’s all about offering “strong evidence”.

Proving the existence of life after death is her main aim – to reassure and bring comfort to people grieving.

She tries to give specific information regarding passed loved ones, whether that’s describing their character, personality quirks, or perhaps the cause of death.

Drawn to the brightest light

With hundreds of people at demos, how does June choose who to tune into?

“I’m drawn to the brightest light, the loudest (spirit) voice and the best ‘signal’,” she says.

“Spirit is around you all the time – it’s just a case of being tuned in.”

June Field with actor Damien Lewis.
Of course June is no stranger to those who think what she does is a load of mumbo jumbo – and she takes great satisfaction in changing their minds.

One man, who’d been “dragged along” to a demo in Fife, was full of cynicism as she approached.

June is no stranger to cynics

“I told him he’d broken his pinkie and that there was a lady in the room telling me he’d lost half his nipple to cancer,” she recalls.

“I was able to reassure him he wouldn’t lose the other half. The look on his face! It certainly made him think.”

A headshot of psychic June Field, who will be holding an event in Dundee
June Field has a busy March ahead, with shows in Dundee and St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.

June’s demos always raise money for charity – and funds from the Dundee event will go to Angus Cat Rescue.

Anyone looking for tickets to her events – or requesting private readings – should go directly to her dedicated website.

She stresses that she doesn’t do business using social media, and she’s aware of a series of fake accounts purporting to be June Field out there. So be warned!

  • June’s demo at the Invercase Hotel in Dundee is on March 13 at 7.30pm.
  • Her weekend workshop in St Andrews runs on March 30 and 31. See here for tickets.
  • She also has a show – An Evening of Psychic Mediumship with June Field – at Forfar’s Royal Hotel on April 19.

Conversation