My Stirling: Rab Buchanan shares his favourite things about his adopted hometown

From Caracas to Stirling, actor Rab Buchanan shares his favourite things about the city he now calls home.

Here, ‘Andy’ from Gregory’s Girl tells us what he thinks are the best bits about this historic city.

What springs to mind when you first think of Stirling?

Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, they’re both just iconic.

What hidden gems should people visit if they’re in the area?

The Lake of Menteith is one of my favourite places ever.

I work in Stirling but I stay in Tillicoultry now, and anywhere along the Hillfoots is worth a visit, especially some of the historic villages.

What’s the most memorable night out you’ve had in Stirling?

You’re asking the wrong person, I’m really boring. I don’t go out these days, I haven’t really been out since before Covid and I’ve never been interested in drinking.

But I’d recommend people go to the theatre, it’s a great night.

Favourite restaurant in Stirling?

There’s a little Greek place, Cafe Aina. It’s nice in there.

Where do you go in town if you’re looking for inspiration?

The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum or the Made In Stirling gallery, which showcases loads of local artists.

What’s your first memory of Stirling?

Buying a watch at Dixon’s in the Thistles Centre in 1981.

It was the first time I was ever in Stirling. I was going to work at the Macrobert Arts Centre and I got off the train and realised I needed to buy a watch.

It was just a wee cheap thing and it fell apart, but I remember it distinctly.

Best place for a coffee in Stirling?

The Tolbooth cafe, of course! I often grab something when I’m working at the theatre.

How’s 2024 going for you?

It’s going very well! It’s been just over a year since my wife Claire and I eloped to Barra, and it’s just been a brilliant year.