Home Entertainment

My Stirling: Rab Buchanan shares his favourite things about his adopted hometown

The Gregory's Girl actor has worked at Stirling's Tolbooth Theatre for over 20 years.

Rab Buchanan with co-star Richard Demarco as they pose for a selfie.
Rab Buchanan with Richard Demarco at a cast reunion for Bill Forsyth's directorial debut, That Sinking Feeling. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

From Caracas to Stirling, actor Rab Buchanan shares his favourite things about the city he now calls home.

Here, ‘Andy’ from Gregory’s Girl tells us what he thinks are the best bits about this historic city.

What springs to mind when you first think of Stirling?

Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, they’re both just iconic.

What hidden gems should people visit if they’re in the area?

The Lake of Menteith is one of my favourite places ever.

An aerial view of the Lake of Menteith at the Carse of Stirling.
The Lake of Menteith at the Carse of Stirling is one of Rab Buchanan’s favourite places. Image: Shutterstock.

I work in Stirling but I stay in Tillicoultry now, and anywhere along the Hillfoots is worth a visit, especially some of the historic villages.

What’s the most memorable night out you’ve had in Stirling?

You’re asking the wrong person, I’m really boring. I don’t go out these days, I haven’t really been out since before Covid and I’ve never been interested in drinking.

But I’d recommend people go to the theatre, it’s a great night.

Favourite restaurant in Stirling?

There’s a little Greek place, Cafe Aina. It’s nice in there.

The exterior of Cafe Aina in Stirling
Cafe Aina in Stirling is one of Rab Buchanan’s go-to spots. Image: Supplied.

Where do you go in town if you’re looking for inspiration?

The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum or the Made In Stirling gallery, which showcases loads of local artists.

What’s your first memory of Stirling?

Buying a watch at Dixon’s in the Thistles Centre in 1981.

It was the first time I was ever in Stirling. I was going to work at the Macrobert Arts Centre and I got off the train and realised I needed to buy a watch.

It was just a wee cheap thing and it fell apart, but I remember it distinctly.

Best place for a coffee in Stirling?

The Tolbooth cafe, of course! I often grab something when I’m working at the theatre.

The Tolbooth Theatre in Stirling.
Rab has worked at the Tolbooth Theatre in Stirling for many years.

How’s 2024 going for you?

It’s going very well! It’s been just over a year since my wife Claire and I eloped to Barra, and it’s just been a brilliant year.

