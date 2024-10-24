Dundee singer Demi on ‘spooky’ new single and working in ‘haunted’ Ninewells hospital

“Sometimes people in Ninewells see ghosts,” Demi McMahon says casually.

“On the night shift, folk will be like: ‘Did you see that figure last night?’ So maybe the place is haunted.

“Or maybe it’s just people’s minds playing tricks on them,” she shrugs. “I don’t know if I believe in ghosts, but I think there’s something after you go.”

We’re walking around the Dundee waterfront, taking advantage of the increasingly rare sunshine as the nights draw in and Halloween looms.

It’s one of healthcare assistant and independent singer Demi’s favourite times of year.

“I love seeing everyone in their costumes,” she gushes, swishing her signature shock of bright red hair – which audiences from local Pride celebrations over the years will surely recognise.

“Weirdly I don’t have plans this year but I might go to Yvonne’s Fancy Dress and get something to wear on stage,” she continues. “I love supernatural, spooky stuff.”

Demi McMahon’s new song inspired by ‘signs’

This year, Demi is celebrating ‘spooky season’ a little differently, by releasing her haunting single Ghost – with an accompanying music video which was filmed in an abandoned Fife graveyard.

“I’ve done Christmas songs and summery songs, so I thought it would be fun to do a Halloween release,” explains Demi, 31.

Ghost, she reveals, is inspired by her experiences with those who have lost their loved ones.

“I often work with elderly people. Sometimes a song will come on the radio or people will see a robin, or a feather… people take comfort suddenly, because they wish they could be with their loved ones, and these can be wee signs.

“I heard Que Sera Sera on the radio the other day – which is not played very often – and immediately thought of my gran. So things like that.”

Video filmed in abandoned Fife graveyard

For the video, which was filmed at now-derelict Forgan Cemetery in Fife, the normally rainbow-clad artist donned a darker, more Gothic look, complete with a cape and black make-up.

“I’m normally in bright colours, but I thought it would be fun to change it up,” smiles Demi. “So I’ve gone all goth.

“The cemetery was great because it was really quiet – it’s off someone’s garden, and they were really good about us being there.

“I hoped we’d catch a ghost on film, but no such luck!”

How does Demi balance singing with NHS job?

Demi, who hails from Menzieshill, has been gigging locally and putting out music for around a decade while supporting herself with her NHS job.

For her, this is the best of both worlds, as she spends two or three days working and the rest of the time making music and gigging.

“I have such a passion for singing, but I love helping people too,” the bubbly singer explains. “It gives you guidance and grounding, it’s just about being human and looking after people.

“Some people just want to go all in on one thing, but I don’t want to spend all time on one thing or else it really feels like a job rather than a passion.”

She’s had brushes with fame, including an interaction with X Factor winner Leona Lewis after covering one of her songs on TikTok, and even going on a music-themed dating show.

But as an independent artist, Demi likes that she has total control over her music. Ghost was self-written and recorded at Seagate Studio in Dundee – who also helped out with the music video filming.

“I like having a say on everything I do,” she explains. “You hear stories of people getting signed, and then being told to dress a certain way, put their hair a certain way, sing something different.

“I don’t want to please a label, I want to please myself and be true to myself.”

Dundee artists ‘struggling’ as tributes take over

However, the seasoned performer admits “Dundee has been struggling” when it comes to gigs for original artists.

“There’s a lot of tributes and cover bands, which I get, because people love a cover,” she says.

“But I feel like venues should take a risk and give people the chance to do their own thing. It would give audiences options, and let artists see what material is working and what isn’t.

“But the venues are really struggling too. It’s not easy.”

Since its release, Ghost has already garnered radio play from the likes of Amazing Radio, Radio Six International, and even Australian station BRA.

Hearing of the latter, Demi jokes: “That’s bra’!”

Ghost by Demi McMahon is out now on major streaming services.