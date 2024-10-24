Dundee singer Demi on ‘spooky’ new single and working in ‘haunted’ Ninewells hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee singer Demi on ‘spooky’ new single and working in ‘haunted’ Ninewells hospital

Independent artist and Ninewells healthcare assistant Demi has 'gone all goth' for her Halloween release.

Demi McMahon in her video for new single Ghost. Image: Supplied.
Demi McMahon in her video for new single Ghost. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

“Sometimes people in Ninewells see ghosts,” Demi McMahon says casually.

“On the night shift, folk will be like: ‘Did you see that figure last night?’ So maybe the place is haunted.

“Or maybe it’s just people’s minds playing tricks on them,” she shrugs. “I don’t know if I believe in ghosts, but I think there’s something after you go.”

We’re walking around the Dundee waterfront, taking advantage of the increasingly rare sunshine as the nights draw in and Halloween looms.

It’s one of healthcare assistant and independent singer Demi’s favourite times of year.

Singer Demi McMahon at Fife Pride in 2023.
Demi McMahon at Fife Pride in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I love seeing everyone in their costumes,” she gushes, swishing her signature shock of bright red hair – which audiences from local Pride celebrations over the years will surely recognise.

“Weirdly I don’t have plans this year but I might go to Yvonne’s Fancy Dress and get something to wear on stage,” she continues. “I love supernatural, spooky stuff.”

Demi McMahon’s new song inspired by ‘signs’

This year, Demi is celebrating ‘spooky season’ a little differently, by releasing her haunting single Ghost – with an accompanying music video which was filmed in an abandoned Fife graveyard.

“I’ve done Christmas songs and summery songs, so I thought it would be fun to do a Halloween release,” explains Demi, 31.

Ghost, she reveals, is inspired by her experiences with those who have lost their loved ones.

Demi McMahon filmed the eerie video in a derelict Fife cemetery. Image: Supplied.

“I often work with elderly people. Sometimes a song will come on the radio or people will see a robin, or a feather… people take comfort suddenly, because they wish they could be with their loved ones, and these can be wee signs.

“I heard Que Sera Sera on the radio the other day – which is not played very often – and immediately thought of my gran. So things like that.”

Video filmed in abandoned Fife graveyard

For the video, which was filmed at now-derelict Forgan Cemetery in Fife, the normally rainbow-clad artist donned a darker, more Gothic look, complete with a cape and black make-up.

“I’m normally in bright colours, but I thought it would be fun to change it up,” smiles Demi. “So I’ve gone all goth.

Demi is normally a ray of sunshine, but she’s gone all dark and moody for her Halloween release. Image: Supplied.

“The cemetery was great because it was really quiet – it’s off someone’s garden, and they were really good about us being there.

“I hoped we’d catch a ghost on film, but no such luck!”

How does Demi balance singing with NHS job?

Demi, who hails from Menzieshill, has been gigging locally and putting out music for around a decade while supporting herself with her NHS job.

For her, this is the best of both worlds, as she spends two or three days working and the rest of the time making music and gigging.

“I have such a passion for singing, but I love helping people too,” the bubbly singer explains. “It gives you guidance and grounding, it’s just about being human and looking after people.

“Some people just want to go all in on one thing, but I don’t want to spend all time on one thing or else it really feels like a job rather than a passion.”

Demi has been balancing making music with her job at Ninewells for years now. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.

She’s had brushes with fame, including an interaction with X Factor winner Leona Lewis after covering one of her songs on TikTok, and even going on a music-themed dating show.

But as an independent artist, Demi likes that she has total control over her music. Ghost was self-written and recorded at Seagate Studio in Dundee – who also helped out with the music video filming.

“I like having a say on everything I do,” she explains. “You hear stories of people getting signed, and then being told to dress a certain way, put their hair a certain way, sing something different.

“I don’t want to please a label, I want to please myself and be true to myself.”

Dundee artists ‘struggling’ as tributes take over

However, the seasoned performer admits “Dundee has been struggling” when it comes to gigs for original artists.

“There’s a lot of tributes and cover bands, which I get, because people love a cover,” she says.

Dundee singer Demi McMahon on the stage at Westfest 2022.
Dundee singer Demi McMahon on the stage at Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But I feel like venues should take a risk and give people the chance to do their own thing. It would give audiences options, and let artists see what material is working and what isn’t.

“But the venues are really struggling too. It’s not easy.”

Since its release, Ghost has already garnered radio play from the likes of Amazing Radio, Radio Six International, and even Australian station BRA.

Hearing of the latter, Demi jokes: “That’s bra’!”

Ghost by Demi McMahon is out now on major streaming services. 

Conversation