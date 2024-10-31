Gaz Coombes: Supergrass frontman recalls ‘wild’ night on Session Street as he returns to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gaz Coombes: Supergrass frontman recalls ‘wild’ night on Session Street as he returns to Dundee

Britpop legend Gaz Coombes doubts there will be any moshing at his upcoming intimate show - but you never know.

Gaz Coombes remembers early Dundee shows as he gears up for Fat Sams gig. Image: Shutterstock.
Gaz Coombes remembers early Dundee shows as he gears up for Fat Sams gig. Image: Shutterstock.
By Andrew Welsh

Gaz Coombes has an indelible memory of Dundee.

The Supergrass frontman’s played all over the world during his stellar 35-year career, but a night at the city’s Session Street stays with him.

“I remember playing Lucifer’s Mill there, probably in ’94 or ’95, and it was nuts – an insane gig,” he tells me.

“We started playing and then everyone started moshing, then the PA stack fell down and we had to get people to try and hold it in place.

“It was one of those mad sort of punk gigs where everything went a bit mental – it was pretty wild.

“I don’t think there will be much moshing this time with me and my piano and guitar, but you never know.”

Gaz Coombes on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
Gaz Coombes on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Image: PA.

Coombes, 48, is referring to his upcoming visit to Fat Sam’s, part of a five-night Scottish solo tour also taking in sold-out Dunfermline.

“It’s just me,” he explains.

“I’ve got a cool set-up which I’ve been doing for a while now – just having a bit of fun with different arrangements – and it’s been working great.

“I’m so lucky to have different set-ups that I really enjoy. I did a good tour in Europe last year where there was just three of us without the drum kit, so I really like playing around with the format.”

Dad life is Alright for Supergrass star

The Oxford-born troubadour started out in The Jennifers in 1990 aged just 14, before forming ever-quirky Supergrass three years later with school pal Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn.

Following international success the Britpop legends split in 2010 before reforming in 2019, appearing post-lockdown at 2022’s massive Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley, where Oxford-born Gaz also sung alongside Foo Fighters.

After an 18-month spell fully focused on his fourth solo album Turn The Car Around, he’s ready to return to live duties after taking a well-earned breather.

“It’s been a really good summer – for once I’ve actually managed to get some time away with the family,” says the father of two daughters.

Gaz Coombes.
Gaz Coombes is recalling a wild Dundee gig ahead of his Fat Sams show. Image: Supplied.

“The last four or five years have been non-stop so it was good to finally take a bit of a break and I feel pretty refreshed now. I haven’t been on stage for three months so I’m really buzzing to come and see everybody.

“You get into this cycle of recording an album, then touring it, then back to recording again, and I’ve been on that cycle for so long it was kind of cool to step off temporarily and take stock and refuel.

“We just hung around the UK with my kids – luckily they’re my biggest supporters. I wish I could bring the family up to Scotland, but maybe next time.”

Gaz Coombes ‘might throw out an oldie’ at Dundee gig

With material from his four solo albums in his armoury, along with countless Supergrass classics like Alright, Going Out, Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving, the talented songsmith has quite the back catalogue.

Currently expanding his already broad musical palette by dabbling in film soundtracks, Coombes hopes fans will relish the chance to see and hear him perform up close this weekend.

“If there’s just a couple of hundred people there’s a real intimacy to playing those songs in that way, and maybe a little bit of that vibe of when I first wrote them sitting in a studio with a guitar,” he explains.

“Playing them in this way definitely taps into their soul, which I really enjoy. It gives a glimpse of the true song behind the production and what ends up on that album and all that sort of thing.

“I might well throw in maybe an oldie or two as well if everyone’s very friendly and they’re calling out for it.”

Debut album was ‘cheeky, beautiful assault’

Further ahead, Supergrass will regroup in 2025 to mark 30 years since their iconic debut album I Should Coco.

“That album just means the world to us and it was an incredible time,” says Gaz.

“We were still teenagers putting that record out and it’s really important for us to have a chance, maybe one last opportunity, to play it in full.

Side on exterior view of Fat Sams in Dundee.
Gaz Coombes will play at Fat Sams on his latest tour. Image: DC Thomson.

“A few years ago my daughter was playing it in her room alongside Nevermind by Nirvana or The Bends by Radiohead, and it’s got that quality to it.

“It’s up there with some of those records in terms of how it kind of hits the listener when they first hear it.

“It’s like a kind of a cheeky, beautiful assault on your ears.”

Gaz Coombes plays Fat Sams, Dundee, on November 3 2024.

More from Entertainment

Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cupar 'bat woman' busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals
Chris McCausland to take Yonks! to Dunfermline
Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland announces Perth and Dunfermline shows
Gaz Coombes remembers early Dundee shows as he gears up for Fat Sams gig. Image: Shutterstock.
Ghosts of Glamis promises a 'Halloween experience like no other'. Did it deliver the…
Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?
Kids magazine subscriptions
4 Best kids magazine subscriptions to gift this Christmas
Fiction gift subscriptions
5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories
Women's magazine subscriptions
Must-have women's magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn
Gaz Coombes remembers early Dundee shows as he gears up for Fat Sams gig. Image: Shutterstock.
Ocean Colour Scene's Simon Fowler recalls 'rough-hands' of Dundee girls and fateful Stirling gig
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture.
9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland

Conversation