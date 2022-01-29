Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: A chance to see one of the collecting world’s great treasures

By Norman Watson
January 29 2022, 10.00am
Detail from The Birds of America (NMS).

John James Audubon’s The Birds of America is one of the collecting world’s great treasures.

In 2010, The Economist magazine estimated that five of the 10 highest prices ever paid for printed books were for copies of The Birds of America.

Half a dozen of them have sold for between £5 – £10 million in the decade since.

Around 1820, Audubon declared his intention to paint every bird species in North America.

A monumental work

The result of this ambition was The Birds of America, published between 1827 and 1838.

The monumental work featured 435 life-size, hand-coloured prints.

Its huge ‘double elephant’ folio size, almost 40 inches wide by 30 tall, took 13 years to produce.

Its size, and its publication as a series of 87 folios, has resulted in the survival of just 120 complete sets worldwide, with only 13 held in private collections.

The Scottish connection

There are, I understand, 21 sets in the UK with three in Scottish institutions, at Glasgow University, Paisley Museum and Glasgow’s Mitchell Library.

In fact, without his first visit to Scotland in 1826, Audubon might never have been able to publish his book.

In Edinburgh he sought out Sir Walter Scott for advice.

He gained scientific assistance from the Scottish naturalist William MacGillivray, visited Edinburgh University’s natural history museum for access to bird specimens, and commissioned the engraving of the first 10 plates from William Lizars of Edinburgh.

Now the Mitchell Library’s copy of The Birds of America, along with 46 original, unbound prints from National Museums Scotland’s collection, plus rare books, letters, ephemera and taxidermy specimens, go on show in a special exhibition at the NMS.

It opens on February 12.

