Scottish novelist LG Thomson’s new memoir explores sexual abuse and growing up in ‘town for tomorrow’ Cumbernauld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Culture

Scottish novelist LG Thomson’s new memoir explores sexual abuse and growing up in ‘town for tomorrow’ Cumbernauld

By Rebecca Baird
December 10 2022, 10.00am
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 

For novelist LG Thomson, writing about her own life is a departure from the norm.

But her newest book, Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, does take place in a ‘made up’ town.

Part memoir, part family history and part study of a place, the book examines Thomson’s life growing up in “invented” town Cumbernauld during the 60s and 70s, surviving childhood sexual abuse and finding her place in a world where she had no real roots.

“My parents, everybody I knew came from Glasgow, they belonged to Glasgow,” explains Boyle’s Law author Thomson, 58.

“But I was growing up in a place [Cumbernauld] that had been invented. We had a French name… and it turned out even the name was invented! And so I never really felt that I belonged anywhere.”

‘Town for tomorrow’

A member of the first generation of “town for tomorrow” Cumbernauld’s population, Thomson recalls an optimism about the town that would be tough to reconcile with its image today.

“It was such an incredible thing, this whole idea of Cumbernauld. It was the most ambitious of the experimental new towns,” she says.

LG Thomson grew up in Cumbernauld. Image: LG Thomson. 

“My first home, in Springburn, was a one-room flat with a communal toilet on the stairs shared by four households.

“So going from that to this shiny ‘town for tomorrow’, to inside toilets and gardens, it was incredible.”

The book dives into some of the unique planning features of the Glasgow suburb, including Britain’s first indoor shopping mall and leisure centre, and the complex system of underpasses and bridges which meant, as Thomson says: “You never had to cross a road!

“It was, at that time, Britain’s safest town. It was just this very exciting place.

“Of course,” she adds, “the dream all went a bit wrong.”

As the initial optimism of Cumbernauld’s future waned, the ‘Brutalist Nightmare’ made its way into the author’s own life too, and she longed more than anything to get out.

Child abuse nightmare

“I was sexually abused as a child, by a family friend,” she reveals candidly. “Obviously being abused wasn’t great.

“Also I hated high school, absolutely despised it. So I couldn’t get to get away – and get away from Cumbernauld in the end.”

Thomson eventually left Cumbernauld to study art in Dundee, and after working in the city for a few years, love took her to Ullapool.

Now, after 20 years in the Highlands and of writing mainly fiction, what was it like to revisit her origins?

LG Thomson at the launch of Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares. Image: LG Thomson. 

“[Writing memoir] is a very different process, in terms of where you’re coming from – but in the end, it’s the same thing,” she explains.

“The first draft of this book was really just a big emotional blurt. Writing about the sexual abuse, for example, was extremely hard.

“But once it’s down, and you’ve got a bit of distance, you just start treating it like words, the way you would with anything else.”

Despite feeling a little “exposed” before the book came out last month, Thomson says writing it helped her come to terms with her story – the good parts and the bad.

“I feel pretty resolved now!” she says brightly. “It was a terrifying thing to do. But I felt like, ‘Well, I’m entitled to tell my story’ – and it’s resonating with other people.”

‘The Formica table in the kitchen’

Indeed, the first printing of the book has already sold out, and readers from all over the world have found themselves in what began as a very localised story.

“People are getting excited because I’m taking about the Formica table in the kitchen,” Thomson laughs. “They’re going: ‘I remember that!’ So people recognise something of their own lives in it, and I think that’s great.

“The first review’s gone up on Amazon,” she says, “and it’s somebody older than me, who grew up in the 1950s in a council flat in London, and the whole thing resonated with them.

The book is already resonating with readers: Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares launch event. Image: LG Thomson. 

“One of my editors, her granny grew up in Colorado. And she was going: ‘My granny was just like your granny!’ – except her granny wore cowboy boots.

“So yes the time is specific, the place is specific, but a lot of the stuff in it is universal – unfortunately so, in a lot of cases.”

For Thomson, the book represents an “ordinary working class life” and she believes the more stories like hers that are published, the better.

“When working class stories get told, you’ve got all this stuff about drug or alcohol abuse,” she observes. “And that is one story, but it’s not the only story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Culture

LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Paganism in Scotland is growing - is Yule the new (old) Christmas?
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Fife author Lenny Low's new book gives the lowdown on 'witches'
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
St Andrews gallery hosts work of Scottish impressionistic painter Mark Holden in exhibition
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Scottish-Kenyan author Mara Menzies scoops top prize for debut novel
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Kath Duncan: Kirkcaldy arts quarter to pay tribute to unsung Fife political heroine 'airbrushed…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
What's in a dame? Panto actors reveal top tips for managing make-up - and…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Dundee's new winter exhibition at Gallery Q features All Kinds of Everything
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Top artist showcases familiar landmarks in Newport gallery

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the packed-out launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Image: LG Thomson. 
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented