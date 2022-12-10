Our best pictures of Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on winter wonderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A winter wonderland was created for the Christmas lights switch-on in Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie Green.

A snow-machine guaranteed more of the white stuff for the event on Friday evening – although it almost wasn’t needed after snow fell over many parts of the region earlier in the day.

And as well as spreading cheer the celebration will help vulnerable children across the city – as it has raised thousands of pounds for our Help For Kids charity.

Residents of Balmossie Green and the surrounding area gathered to see the switch flicked and celebrate the festive season.

Almost £4,000 has already been raised through an online collection, with donations continuing to flow in.

Help For Kids

Organiser Mark Robson said: “At this time of year, it is important that we all come together and help one another.

“We are fortunate enough to be able to assist those in need and help those who really need support at Christmas time.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped contribute.”

This is the third year that the Balmossie Green community has organised the lights display and raised extra money for charity.

Santa Claus also arrived in a McLaren sports car to join the party before a fireworks display began.

Several local firms and organisations sponsored and contributed to the event.

Help for Kids, supported by the Evening Telegraph, helps deprived children around Dundee and Perth.

Balmossie Green lights switch-on in pictures