Home News Dundee

Our best pictures of Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on winter wonderland

By Cheryl Peebles
December 10 2022, 10.00am
A snow machine created a truly festive atmosphere. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A snow machine created a truly festive atmosphere. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A winter wonderland was created for the Christmas lights switch-on in Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie Green.

A snow-machine guaranteed more of the white stuff for the event on Friday evening – although it almost wasn’t needed after snow fell over many parts of the region earlier in the day.

And as well as spreading cheer the celebration will help vulnerable children across the city – as it has raised thousands of pounds for our Help For Kids charity.

Residents of Balmossie Green and the surrounding area gathered to see the switch flicked and celebrate the festive season.

Almost £4,000 has already been raised through an online collection, with donations continuing to flow in.

Help For Kids

Organiser Mark Robson said: “At this time of year, it is important that we all come together and help one another.

“We are fortunate enough to be able to assist those in need and help those who really need support at Christmas time.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped contribute.”

This is the third year that the Balmossie Green community has organised the lights display and raised extra money for charity.

Santa Claus also arrived in a McLaren sports car to join the party before a fireworks display began.

Several local firms and organisations sponsored and contributed to the event.

Help for Kids, supported by the Evening Telegraph, helps deprived children around Dundee and Perth.

Balmossie Green lights switch-on in pictures

Children were delighted by the snowfall. All images: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Young and old got together at Balmossie Green.
The Christmas lights switch-on was a community effort.
The snowfall was spellbinding.
A good crowd turned out for the event.
The festive atmosphere could be felt by all.
Snow selfie!
Despite the chill plenty of fun was had.
Friends got together for an evening of great fun.
This year’s Balmossie Green light show.
Up high for a better view.
Everyone was covered by snow shower.
Snow returned for the festivities – although machine-generated this time.
Santa makes his grand entrance in style.

