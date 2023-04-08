Scottish crime author’s rare neurological condition helped him write 20 books in just three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Scottish crime author’s rare neurological condition helped him write 20 books in just three years

'I just type dead quick,' says acclaimed tartan noir writer JD Kirk.

By Rebecca Baird
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Culture

JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Watch: Outlander star Graham McTavish thinks 'Dougal MacKenzie would be proud' of Dundee's Tartan…
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film…
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
First look: V&A Dundee's new Tartan exhibition was inspired by designer celebrating his Lochee…
Preparing for the Pittenweem art exhibition featuring the Mach brothers and Phill Jupitus
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
'Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary', says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Scotland's Travelling Gallery rolls in
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land

Most Read

1
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
JD Kirk has become a fan-favourite in the tartan noir genre in the last three years. Image: JD Kirk.
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented