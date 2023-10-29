Fife author publishes fourth edition of The Weem Witch in time for Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife author publishes fourth edition of The Weem Witch in time for Halloween

Lenny Low has updated his 2006 book about the Pittenweem witch trials - and has revealed he received 'hate mail' when his first edition was published.

By Michael Alexander
Lenny Low with the Maggie Morgan Drive sign in St Monans named after a 'witch'.
Lenny Low with the Maggie Morgan Drive sign in St Monans named after a 'witch'. Image: Lenny Low

Fife author Lenny Low says his late father was to blame for the publication of his 2006 book The Weem Witch.

His life was dedicated to nothing less than an exploration into the “great labyrinth of history”.

That could range from investigating old cairns on the Western Isles to mapping out Bronze Age graves around his home county of east Fife.

The Weem Witch, original 2006 edition.
The Weem Witch, original 2006 edition.

Sadly, Lenny’s father never had the chance to see any of his grand children come into the world, dying at the age of 60 from a sudden stroke.

But when his passing left a vast library of books, it also rekindled Lenny’s interest in local history.

He read about famous figures from Fife’s past including Scottish admiral Sir John Wood from Upper Largo.

He read about Alexander Selkirk, from Largo, who’s real life stranding on a remote island inspired Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

The statue of Alexander Selkirk in Lower Largo.
The statue of Alexander Selkirk in Lower Largo.

But as he continued his research, the local heroes faded away and a darker, more malevolent side began to emerge.

How Lenny Low started to find out more about Fife’s ‘witches’

He started reading about ‘witches’ being persecuted in the coastal villages of Fife amid a tide of religious paranoia and persecution.

The phenomenon was widespread throughout Europe from the early 15th until the early 18th centuries.

But commonplace or not, he became especially interested in the 4,400 trials in Scotland and the at least 1,500 executions, including many in the East Neuk of Fife.

Pittenweem had three major outbreaks.

Witch trials in early modern Scotland.
Witch trials in early modern Scotland.

In 1643 and 1644, the accused were treated as was customary by Scotland’s laws at the time.

The standard treatment of confessed witches was to burn them.

The third and last documented outbreak of witch hunting in Pittenweem started in 1704.

It was this episode which largely inspired Lenny’s book, The Weem Witch.

To be declared a witch didn’t require much.

The accused women and occasionally men were usually the elderly who lived alone, or had suffered some physical and disablement since birth, such as having a hare lip, or being lame, deaf, dumb or blind.

Suspected witches were burned at the stake during the 16th and 17th centuries including those in Scotland.
Suspected witches were burned at the stake during the 16th and 17th centuries including those in Scotland. Image: Granger/Shutterstock.

Others would be the argumentative, bad-tempered fishwife type – basically someone who stood out from others.

Now, as the fourth reprint of The Weem Witch is published in time for Halloween, Lenny has been thinking back to his efforts to get the first version of the book published.

How did Lenny go about getting his book published?

“All those years ago around 2003, I was 36 years old and walking through the dark alleys of Liverpool Street, London, in pursuit of a book publisher,” he said.

“Steve Savage publications had his office situated somewhere towards the Truman Brewery area.

“I wore a long sleeve black short with matching black tight jeans and very pointed shoes.”

Lenny recalled how he got his 10 minutes with Savage.

Fife author/witches expert Lenny Low.
Fife author/witches expert Lenny Low. Image: Kenny Smith

He told his story there and then with confidence and clarity.

After bringing the story to its dramatic end and waiting for Steve’s judgment, Steve exclaimed: “Is this story fiction?”.

Lenny explained that it was all true and had come from some very rarer 18th century pamphlets and parish diaries.

Steve said to him “If you can write that story as well as you can tell it, I would be very interested to publish it”.

He gave no timescale for publishing. But his encouragement was all Lenny needed.

Author of The Weem Witch, Lenny Low.
Author Lenny Low has run witches tours in Pittenweem.

Putting his usual pastimes of night-time pub visits and concerts on hold, Lenny got down to work, taking around 18 months to finish a draft.

Before long a contract was signed, and the first books hit the shelves, proving to be a hit.

However, Lenny recalls how after the first publication, he also received “hate mail”.

Why did Lenny receive ‘hate mail’ for writing The Weem Witch?

“This journey started as a personal revulsion over the witch hunts that took place so close to my village of Upper Largo and that I knew so little about,” he said.

“The hatred of what I had exposed was about to be revealed.

“But letters came to newspapers and phone calls to myself fiercely objecting to the subject I had written about.

Scold's bridle used on suspected 'witch'.
Scold’s bridle used on suspected ‘witch’. Image: Lenny Low

“They were parish ministers calling my stories lies.

“Living in London at the time I hit back via the newspapers, explaining the information they so duly reported as lies, actually came from their own parish records.

“It was a shame that their outraged selves had not read the index which listed their records as my source of information.”

Lenny has continued campaigning for Fife’s ‘witches’

In the years since, Lenny has been involved in various campaigns to have the innocent ‘witches’ remembered.

He has also had six other books published.

With Steve Savage having since retired, the latest reprinted and updated of The Weem Witch has been published with Guardbridge Books instead.

What the new edition of the book does, he says, is updates the story with a look at the places involved as they are today, and adds events and discoveries occurring since its first publication.

Lenny Low with the Maggie Morgan Drive sign in St Monans named after a 'witch'.
Lenny Low with the Maggie Morgan Drive sign in St Monans named after a ‘witch’. Image: Lenny Low

For example, a street in St Monans has since been named Maggie Morgan Drive after one of the accused.

In 2019 he was also contacted by a groundsman at Balcaskie Estate who thought he might have found the remains of a witch who had been given a topsoil burial.

In 2022 the Scottish Government brought forward an apology to the many people of Scotland who were prosecuted and persecuted as witches after much campaigning.

This was closely followed by an apology from the Church of Scotland.

Meanwhile, there’s been debate over a huge mural on the wall of the Larachmhor pub in Pittenweem.

Cover image of the fourth edition of The Weem Witch by Leonard (Lenny) Low.
The fourth edition of The Weem Witch by Fife author Leonard Low is available now. Image: Lenny Low

The fourth edition of The Weem Witch by Leonard Low, published by Guardbridge Books, is out now priced £12.

Custom House in Dundee was abandoned in 2008 and is currently on the market via Savills.
