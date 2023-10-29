CHERYL PEEBLES: Are special needs school leavers in Tayside and Fife being abandoned?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Education Schools

CHERYL PEEBLES: Are special needs school leavers in Tayside and Fife being abandoned?

The leap from childhood to adulthood is massive at the end of S6 - even more so if there's no place at college

A boy looks out of a window, onto a city scene.
What now for school leavers with special needs?
By Cheryl Peebles

Leaving school and stepping out into the big, wide world is a massive step.

It’s exciting, it’s daunting, it’s the first time in your life you can truly tread your own path.

But think about how that feels when you’re a teenager with special needs.

Perhaps you have autism, a learning disability.

Instead of the world being your oyster, it could feel like your abyss.

For those young people who depend on the routine, the structure that school provides, leaving the classroom behind is not just daunting, it can be terrifying and disorienting.

Last week we told the story of 17-year-old Liam Thomson, from Angus, who is thriving as a pupil of the enhanced support area at Craigie High School, in Dundee.

But refused the college place anticipated for him, his journey in education is coming to an end and his parents Gill and Michael fear for his future.

And they’re far from alone.

Liam’s story prompted a flood of tales from other families who face or have faced similar crises.

Support may still be there for them as adults but many families feel it’s not the right support.

Colleges including Dundee and Angus, UHI Perth and Fife offer courses for young people with special needs.

So while the comfort blanket of school may be lifted, they remain in an education setting and among peers roughly of their own age.

They will continue to learn the life skills they, as teenagers, are still acquiring and desperately need if they are to live meaningful lives with as much independence as possible.

Is adult day care the right place for a teenager?

But not everyone will get one of those college places.

That could result in parents having to give up work to care for them at home.

Or they could go to one of Tayside and Fife’s many adult day care services. While they would no doubt be well cared for there, they would suddenly be among adults much older than themselves.

And the nature of many teenagers’ disabilities or conditions mean they are far less mature than their actual age.

They could be an 18-year-old with the mind of a 12-year-old.

For many young people with special needs, there’s still a lot of learning to be done when they reach the end of S6.

The leap from childhood to adulthood is just too great.

Going to college could be that stepping stone.

As Liam’s mum said: “There’s a huge gap and I feel like these three years are getting swept under the carpet.”

Other parents who reacted claimed young disabled people are forgotten about as soon as they leave the classroom, discriminated against and seen as a problem to be dealt with.

And there were accounts of how others had taken it into their own hands to ensure care, social interaction and a purpose in life for their young adults.

Harnessing their superpowers

Gayle Nelson’s son was among those lucky to be offered a college place in Fife.

But she was worried about what came next.

Would his days be filled with outings or token voluntary work simply to occupy his time?

Determined Laurie would have purpose to his life she and a friend in similar circumstances set up a food production operation.

Laurie Nelson, far right with mum Gayle, is part of the team at The Sunshine Kitchen. Image: David Wardle.

Several years on The Sunshine Kitchen is an established supplier of produce, including soup, cakes and chutneys, to local cafés and restaurants and trades at food and farmers’ markets.

It has a team of more than 20 young people with learning disabilities who have become skilled at growing, cooking and marketing their own produce.

Each week they go to work and create something they can be proud of and which is consumed and enjoyed by paying customers.

That’s thanks to the innovation of two worried mums who didn’t want their children to be forgotten, who wanted a future for them as valuable members of society.

But Laurie’s success story shouldn’t be the exception.

And it shouldn’t have depended on his mum being its author.

People like Liam and Laurie need and deserve the chance to reach their full potential.

Their special needs could also be their superpowers and we need to ensure the right support is there to help them harness them and take flight.

More from Schools

Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. First Class 2023 dates Picture shows; First Class 2023. DC Thomson. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2023
First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039146 - Cheryl Peebles story. Kimberley Phillips' Halloween House Picture of Kimberley and family (daughters and husband) outside their house with some of their Halloween decorations. They won't be actually putting them up until Monday. For piece for Monday about families who go all out for Halloween. Picture shows: Kenzie Phillips (6) enjoys the halloween event, Forres Crescent, Dundee, 30th October 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier
The driving rules will be in place at Eastern Primary from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Levenmouth Academy bullying Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy/schoolboy. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Desperate mum says son has been pushed to the brink by Levenmouth Academy bullies
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years
Ruby McDonald with foster mum Fiona McDonald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife foster child Ruby's 'superpower' achievements despite foetal alcohol syndrome disabilities
Mum Melanie Stuart hugs ten-year-old Charlotte.
Why this Monifieth mum won’t shout at her kids - and the expert who…
Liam Thomson with his family on a beach.
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum's worries and…
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Levenmouth Academy bullying column Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy. Buckhaven. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
CHERYL PEEBLES: School anti-bullying policies sound good but are failing to prevent violence

Conversation