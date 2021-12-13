Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

The Mackenzies bring a feast for eyes and ears to Church

By Andrew Welsh
December 13 2021, 2.30pm
Goodbye Mr Mackenzie's Martin Metcalfe gets going at Church in Dundee. Photo: Andrew Welsh.
There’s always been something more than a little cartoonish about Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and this endearing quality was there for all to see in Dundee.

In size terms the stage at Church would probably struggle to rival most people’s front rooms.

So the seven-strong line-up was always going to provide almost as much of a feast for the eyes as for the ears.

The Scottish alternative rockers rose from the grave in mid-2019 after a quarter of a century away and were riding on a wave of nostalgic fervour until Covid struck.

Almost two years on and Bathgate-formed Goodbye Mr Mackenzie have been re-energised – again.

Their set still leans heavily on the heretical debut album Good Deeds And Dirty Rags, which was given the 30th anniversary treatment pre-pandemic.

Glorious anthems

Glorious anthems like His Master’s Voice, Open Your Arms and The Rattler sound as life-affirming now as they did back in the ’80s – but all shot through with the darkest of sentiments.

GMM frontman and lyrical linchpin Martin Metcalfe recognised the potential in ‘getting the band back together’, but this is no cash-in.

Around 100 nightcrawlers were present in a by-no-means rammed Church – their loyalty was paid back in full.

Martin Metcalfe of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie.

Dressed in his by now trademark all-black garb plus top hat and shades, the vaudevillian Metcalfe cut so many shapes to add an element of performance art.

The other figure front and centre in this odd spectacle is guitarist John Duncan.
Nowadays beset by ME, the guitarist was a colourful figure in tartan shorts and T-shirt – his copious leg tats on show – while perched on a reinforced bar stool.

The Mackenzies at Church. Picture: Andrew Welsh.

There might be something almost Buddha-like about the veteran axemeister but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that he and his Mad Hatter accomplice could be post-punk’s own Laurel and Hardy, with a string of comic exchanges as evidence.

The music only serves to heighten the sense of a circus sideshow, with whirling dervishes like Wake It Up and Blacker Than Black counterpoised by moments of startling solemnity and beauty.

Among the latter here were the Mackenzies’ Brel-penned Bowie tribute Amsterdam – possibly the highlight of the night – the compelling epic Niagara and lost early single Face To Face.

Garbage star Shirley Manson may have long since moved on, but the rebooted Macs can boast three more original members in Derek Kelly (drums), Fin Wilson (bass) and Rona McRae (keys).

Their sterling efforts allow the Edinburgh-based troubadours’ more extrovert troupers to flourish.

Exquisite vocals

The presence of ex-Rezillos guitarist Jim Brady has helped Duncan ease back into his role and his animated presence provides another focal point.

And there’s also the exquisite vocals of the youthful Marie Claire White – aka Seil Lein – whose voice proved a gorgeous foil for Metcalfe’s still potent baritone pipes.

Introducing the final song Goodwill City, the eccentric ringmaster promised to return with his gothic carnival in the summer.

Here’s hoping someone remembers to blacken out the windows.