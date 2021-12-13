The Mackenzies bring a feast for eyes and ears to Church

An error occurred. Please try again.

There’s always been something more than a little cartoonish about Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and this endearing quality was there for all to see in Dundee.

In size terms the stage at Church would probably struggle to rival most people’s front rooms.

So the seven-strong line-up was always going to provide almost as much of a feast for the eyes as for the ears.

The Scottish alternative rockers rose from the grave in mid-2019 after a quarter of a century away and were riding on a wave of nostalgic fervour until Covid struck.

Almost two years on and Bathgate-formed Goodbye Mr Mackenzie have been re-energised – again.

Their set still leans heavily on the heretical debut album Good Deeds And Dirty Rags, which was given the 30th anniversary treatment pre-pandemic.

Glorious anthems

Glorious anthems like His Master’s Voice, Open Your Arms and The Rattler sound as life-affirming now as they did back in the ’80s – but all shot through with the darkest of sentiments.

GMM frontman and lyrical linchpin Martin Metcalfe recognised the potential in ‘getting the band back together’, but this is no cash-in.

Around 100 nightcrawlers were present in a by-no-means rammed Church – their loyalty was paid back in full.

Dressed in his by now trademark all-black garb plus top hat and shades, the vaudevillian Metcalfe cut so many shapes to add an element of performance art.

The other figure front and centre in this odd spectacle is guitarist John Duncan.

Nowadays beset by ME, the guitarist was a colourful figure in tartan shorts and T-shirt – his copious leg tats on show – while perched on a reinforced bar stool.

There might be something almost Buddha-like about the veteran axemeister but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that he and his Mad Hatter accomplice could be post-punk’s own Laurel and Hardy, with a string of comic exchanges as evidence.

The music only serves to heighten the sense of a circus sideshow, with whirling dervishes like Wake It Up and Blacker Than Black counterpoised by moments of startling solemnity and beauty.

Among the latter here were the Mackenzies’ Brel-penned Bowie tribute Amsterdam – possibly the highlight of the night – the compelling epic Niagara and lost early single Face To Face.

Garbage star Shirley Manson may have long since moved on, but the rebooted Macs can boast three more original members in Derek Kelly (drums), Fin Wilson (bass) and Rona McRae (keys).

Their sterling efforts allow the Edinburgh-based troubadours’ more extrovert troupers to flourish.

Exquisite vocals

The presence of ex-Rezillos guitarist Jim Brady has helped Duncan ease back into his role and his animated presence provides another focal point.

And there’s also the exquisite vocals of the youthful Marie Claire White – aka Seil Lein – whose voice proved a gorgeous foil for Metcalfe’s still potent baritone pipes.

Introducing the final song Goodwill City, the eccentric ringmaster promised to return with his gothic carnival in the summer.

Here’s hoping someone remembers to blacken out the windows.