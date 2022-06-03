At last, a live Dundee gig for Broken Chanter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

At last, a live Dundee gig for Broken Chanter

By Chris Mugan
June 3 2022, 8.17am
Douglas MacGregor of Broken Chanter.
Even with everything that has happened to musicians over the pandemic, the patience of Douglas MacGregor has been tested more than most.

He will pay Dundee on Saturday, June 11.

Former frontman of Fence Records indie outfit Cape Canaveral, in autumn 2019 he turned solo as Broken Chanter.

Making albums

His debut, eponymous album was well-received, though promotion was soon curtailed.

Instead, the artist worked on a follow-up that emerged last October to even greater acclaim.

While Catastrophe Hits’ title hints at darkness, its upbeat contents come with dry wit play and joie de vivre – even sardonic state-of-the-nations anthem ‘Extinction Event Souvenir T-shirt’.

Success in Scottish Albums Chart

Yet once again Douglas was unable to tour, plus vinyl editions were held up until a couple of months ago.

Thankfully, Catastrophe Hits found extra momentum, reaching number seven in the Scottish Albums Chart.

Plus, Douglas is finally back on the road, something he appreciates more than ever.

“Yeah, that was pretty wild and it was way beyond any expectations I had,” he says of his belated chart success.

“It’s been great to play live again. The shows have been really cathartic at points; I love the interaction and the back-and-forth. Others in the band will say that is a polite way of saying I talk too much.”

  • Broken Chanter play The Hunter S Thompson, Dundee,  June 11

