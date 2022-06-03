At last, a live Dundee gig for Broken Chanter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even with everything that has happened to musicians over the pandemic, the patience of Douglas MacGregor has been tested more than most.

He will pay Dundee on Saturday, June 11.

Former frontman of Fence Records indie outfit Cape Canaveral, in autumn 2019 he turned solo as Broken Chanter.

Making albums

His debut, eponymous album was well-received, though promotion was soon curtailed.

Instead, the artist worked on a follow-up that emerged last October to even greater acclaim.

While Catastrophe Hits’ title hints at darkness, its upbeat contents come with dry wit play and joie de vivre – even sardonic state-of-the-nations anthem ‘Extinction Event Souvenir T-shirt’.

Success in Scottish Albums Chart

Yet once again Douglas was unable to tour, plus vinyl editions were held up until a couple of months ago.

Thankfully, Catastrophe Hits found extra momentum, reaching number seven in the Scottish Albums Chart.

Plus, Douglas is finally back on the road, something he appreciates more than ever.

“Yeah, that was pretty wild and it was way beyond any expectations I had,” he says of his belated chart success.

“It’s been great to play live again. The shows have been really cathartic at points; I love the interaction and the back-and-forth. Others in the band will say that is a polite way of saying I talk too much.”

Broken Chanter play The Hunter S Thompson, Dundee, June 11