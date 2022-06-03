GIG GUIDE: From solo acoustic to Boston hardcore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy spell of gigs at Beat Generator kicks off tomorrow with a set from Scottish songwriting legend James Grant.

Probably still best known as the frontman of Glasgow sophisti-pop hit-makers Love And Money, the highly regarded troubadour will be playing solo and acoustic at the North Lindsay Street venue.

It is his first Dundee gig since an appearance at the now defunct Clarks four years ago.

The Holy Love songsmith started out in Friends Again back in 1982 before forming the famed power-pop outfit three years later.

Despite a string of classic singles including Candybar Express, Hallelujah Man, Jocelyn Square and Winter, major chart success proved elusive and Love And Money broke up in 1994.

Five studio albums in 11 years

Now 57, super-droll Grant’s solo career started with 1998 opus Sawdust In My Veins, the first of five studio albums in 11 years.

His most recent release was a live album recorded at Celtic Connections in 2016 with The Hallelujah Strings.

The singer’s been working lately with Teenage Fanclub leader Norman Blake and ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, raising hopes that a collaborative opus may be in the offing.

Fans can expect to hear a selection of highlights from every stage of always-opinionated Grant’s lengthy career at BGs.

At Conroy’s Basement

Elsewhere, there’s a much-anticipated set from Seas, Starry over at Conroy’s Basement tonight.

The Aberdeen progressive post-rockers are heading up a three-band session at the Meadowside venue that also features Minerva Wakes and Haystack Monolith.

Hearing Make-That-A-Take Records’ chief Derrick Johnston waxing lyrical about the first of those support outfits serves to justify Conroy’s claims to being a haven for musical diversity.

High praise for the talent

He says: “Weaving ethereal melodies from haunted chants, spells and stream-of-consciousness transcendent street poetry together with throbbing electronic bass, thunderous dance beats and pulsating left-of-the-dial eurotechno/free party energy, Jo D’arc guides us through the darkest of trips.”

On “pop genius” Haystack Monolith, meanwhile, he declares: “From psychotic nursery rhymes played on Casios to lo-fi ancient Celtic rituals performed with a Game Boy, or simply heartbreaking acoustic balladry from the great songbooks of yore, he’s a gift to us all.”

Separately, post-hardcore pioneers Moving Targets debut at Conroy’s on Wednesday for the only Scottish show of their summer European tour.

Boston hardcore and emo sounds

The American noiseniks played an integral role in the evolution of the Boston hardcore and emo scenes, with their 1986 debut LP Burning In Water considered a classic of the genre.

After splitting in 1994 they reformed four years ago and they’re back on the road to support their recent Humbucker opus.

Support is coming from Sunderland punk five-piece Diaz Brothers plus Dundee extreme emo exponents and Conroy’s favourites Kaddish, currently gearing up to unleash their fourth album.

Yorkston and friends in Crieff

Meanwhile, Fife songsmith James Yorkston is in Crieff tomorrow with his new-look world music trio.

The one-time Fence Collective member released three albums in four years prior to the pandemic in collaboration with jazzman Jon Thorne and sarangi maestro Suhail Yusuf Khan.

However, visa issues have meant London-born tanpura and harmonium player Ranjana Ghatak has been drafted in to replace Khan on tour.

A protégé of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty – one of Indian music’s major figures – she has taught at San Francisco’s influential Ali Akbar music college.

Further ahead, there’s a trio of Courier Country gigs for folk rock prospect Rory Butler next weekend.

Doing the local rounds

Oft-compared to the likes of John Martyn and Richard Thompson, the Edinburgh-raised songsmith is at Lintrathen’s Wee Bear Café next Friday and Dibble Tree Theatre in Carnoustie the following night.

Then he kicks off a season of Sunday afternoon gigs for the newly formed Tay Acoustic at Tayport’s Larick Centre on June 12.

Tickets are available from gigantic.com and hypercoastermusic.com

Fife rock five-piece

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys has a headline show from Fife rock five-piece Toastie tonight with support coming from Lee JC and Half-Time.

The Dunfermline venue welcomes Stirling-born The Voice UK winner Stevie McCrorie plus rising country-tinged chanteuse Raab tomorrow night.

Lastly, Church has a visit from two-tone legends Bad Manners – Buster Bloodvessel et al – tomorrow, with support from Max Splodge, frontman with punk veterans Splodgenessabounds.